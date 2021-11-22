Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Chef de Partie and Line Cook

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Centrally located on Main Street in the heart of Mount Pleasant, Tocador is a neighbourhood restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the vibrance and energy of Latin America. Tocador’s bar specializes in one-of-a-kind cocktail creations, classics done right, and features an eclectic and highly-curated selection of rums, spirits, wines, and craft beers.

Para comer, Latin American inspired dishes made with fresh and seasonal ingredients, perfect for sharing. Local products from as close to home as possible are in constant rotation. Suppliers include Zaklan Heritage Farm, Legends Haul, Sole Food Farms, Oyster & King mushrooms and many more.

Tocador is the passion project of two industry veterans, Guy Stowell and Dale Styner, who have spent many years refining their craft behind the bars at some of Vancouver’s most celebrated and admired restaurants. Their mission is to serve top quality food and drink in a lively atmosphere where the whole community feels welcome.

Chef de Partie

Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working Chef de Partie to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume.

Benefits of working at Tocador

Full benefits package after 3 months

A free meal and drink on every work day

A further 50% off everything, even on days off

Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef

You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family

Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here

Requirements

A minimum of two years experience

The ability to manage other employees

The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining

Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow

Attention to detail

Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds

Responsibilities

Managing other employees

Working with the chef to maintain high standards

Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards

Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment

Receiving of produce and proper storage

Closing the kitchen or opening

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Start Date: Immediately

Line cook

Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working line cook to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume.

Requirements

The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Responsibilities

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $16.00-$19.00 per hour

Start Date: Immediately

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.