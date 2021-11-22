Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Chef de Partie and Line Cook

Portrait

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Centrally located on Main Street in the heart of Mount Pleasant, Tocador is a neighbourhood restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the vibrance and energy of Latin America. Tocador’s bar specializes in one-of-a-kind cocktail creations, classics done right, and features an eclectic and highly-curated selection of rums, spirits, wines, and craft beers.

Para comer, Latin American inspired dishes made with fresh and seasonal ingredients, perfect for sharing. Local products from as close to home as possible are in constant rotation. Suppliers include Zaklan Heritage Farm, Legends Haul, Sole Food Farms, Oyster & King mushrooms and many more.

Tocador is the passion project of two industry veterans, Guy Stowell and Dale Styner, who have spent many years refining their craft behind the bars at some of Vancouver’s most celebrated and admired restaurants. Their mission is to serve top quality food and drink in a lively atmosphere where the whole community feels welcome.

Chef de Partie

Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working Chef de Partie to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume.

Benefits of working at Tocador
Full benefits package after 3 months
A free meal and drink on every work day
A further 50% off everything, even on days off
Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef
You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family
Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here

Requirements
A minimum of two years experience
The ability to manage other employees
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills
Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds

Responsibilities
Managing other employees
Working with the chef to maintain high standards
Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards
Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment
Receiving of produce and proper storage
Closing the kitchen or opening

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Start Date: Immediately

Line cook

Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working line cook to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume.

Benefits of working at Tocador
A free meal and drink on every work day
A further 50% off everything, even on days off
Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef
You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family
Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here

Requirements
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills
Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds

Responsibilities
Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards
Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment
Receiving of produce and proper storage
Closing the kitchen or opening

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $16.00-$19.00 per hour

Start Date: Immediately

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St. | 604-620-2433 | WEBSITE
Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Chef de Partie and Line Cook
Get Festive at Tocador’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ Pop Up This Season

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

How To Cook Vancouver / Main Street

We Tried to Make Trafiq’s Decadent ‘Chunky Monkey’ at Home

Though easy enough, this recipe does require some forethought due to the lengthy chill time before and after baking.

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 583

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from November 17 to November 23, 2021

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Adam Henderson On Superflux {Cabana}, Opening a Brewery and Following Your Dreams

In discussion with Adam Henderson, co-owner of the much respected Superflux brand, on the heels of the opening the new Victoria restaurant.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

6 Places
Community News

La Taqueria Introduces New ‘Birriamen’, Available From All Locations

6 Places
Field Trip / Victoria

How to Do Victoria Deliciously Right This Winter Season

From Schnitzelhaus to Superflux, we've compiled a short list of essential eating and drinking around Victoria during the months ahead.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Seeking Assistant Wine Director / Service Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Seeking New General Manager

Opportunity Knocks

Pastry Chef Sought for CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures at Valemount Lodge

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Street Auntie Aperitivo House Seeks Servers for Nov. 6th Event