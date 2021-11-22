Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Chef de Partie and Line Cook

The Goods from Tocador
Vancouver, BC | Centrally located on Main Street in the heart of Mount Pleasant, Tocador is a neighbourhood restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the vibrance and energy of Latin America. Tocador’s bar specializes in one-of-a-kind cocktail creations, classics done right, and features an eclectic and highly-curated selection of rums, spirits, wines, and craft beers.
Para comer, Latin American inspired dishes made with fresh and seasonal ingredients, perfect for sharing. Local products from as close to home as possible are in constant rotation. Suppliers include Zaklan Heritage Farm, Legends Haul, Sole Food Farms, Oyster & King mushrooms and many more.
Tocador is the passion project of two industry veterans, Guy Stowell and Dale Styner, who have spent many years refining their craft behind the bars at some of Vancouver’s most celebrated and admired restaurants. Their mission is to serve top quality food and drink in a lively atmosphere where the whole community feels welcome.
Chef de Partie
Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working Chef de Partie to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume.
Benefits of working at Tocador
Full benefits package after 3 months
A free meal and drink on every work day
A further 50% off everything, even on days off
Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef
You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family
Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here
Requirements
A minimum of two years experience
The ability to manage other employees
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills
Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds
Responsibilities
Managing other employees
Working with the chef to maintain high standards
Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards
Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment
Receiving of produce and proper storage
Closing the kitchen or opening
Job Type: Full-time, Permanent
Salary: From $20.00 per hour
Start Date: Immediately
Line cook
Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working line cook to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume.
Job Type: Full-time, Permanent
Salary: $16.00-$19.00 per hour
Start Date: Immediately
We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.
