Spend Hallows’ Eve with Odd Society’s Nightmare on Powell Street

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is hosting a deadly evening of tricks and treats from 6 to 9pm on October 31.

This Hallows’ Eve head to 1725 Powell Street for a hair-raising night of chilling cocktails and tantalizing tunes. Frightfully delicious cocktail features include a frosty version of Bar Manager, Mia Glanz’s Black Heart Manhattan made in the distillery’s new Slushy Machine, and the to-die-for Last Words (pictured), a magical alchemy of tequila, vanilla and lime from Mexico, Odd Society’s wild Nootka rose from the Pacific Northwest, and Génépy from the Alpine reaches of Europe, and more, mwah-ha-ha….

DJ Elio Agvaz will be on the decks setting the mood with his signature deep, dark sounds. There will be plenty of candy on hand, plus the menu features a tasty slate of snacks to sink your fangs into. And, in order to reap the coveted prize for the “Oddest” costume, you are strongly encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

Odd Society’s tasting lounge and bottle shop opens at 2pm, and music starts at 6pm.

Eat, drink and be scary!

