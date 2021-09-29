Belgard Kitchen Hosting ‘Family Dinner’, October 11th

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen is pleased to be hosting their annual fall feast on Monday, October 11th from 4pm onwards. The aptly named “Family Dinner” is a gathering for friends and family to enjoy a seasonally inspired meal without any of the heavy lifting or clean up.

The Menu: Turkey 2 Ways: stuffed and rolled breast, confit legs, gravy, cranberry sauce

Twice Baked Rosemary + Goat Cheese Bread Pudding

Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Root Vegetable Medley

Somethin’ Sweet!

Served family style at $35 per guest (with a donation to Mealshare and the IRSSS included), reservations can be made through the restaurant’s website or through OpenTable. Please contact the restaurant with any questions at info@belgardkitchen.com or 604-699-1989.