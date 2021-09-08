Line Cook and Dishwasher Positions Now Available at Torafuku

The Goods from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku is an Asian-inspired restaurant with a casual, friendly and fast-paced environment. We are looking for a full-time, qualified line cook to join our team. We are looking for someone who:

– Can work under pressure in a very fast-paced environment.

– Can be a team player who has strong communication skills.

– Is interested in growing professionally with our company.

– Has a strong passion about all regions and styles of cooking.

– Has a minimum of 1 year cooking experience (will be provided with proper training).

– Is willing to learn new things.

We are also looking for a Full-time or Part time dish washer (20-30+ hours per week). We are looking for someone who:

– Can be on time, good attitude, working in a fast paced environment.

– Can keep things tidy and organized in a workspace.

Kitchen Cook Hourly wage (based on experience):$18-20/hour

Dish Washer wage: $16.50 / hour

Group Benefits after 3 months, plus tips.

Starting Date: ASAP

All interested candidates can e-mail their resumes to letseat [at] torafuku.ca.