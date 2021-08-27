Celebrate Italian-American Cuisine with ‘Oh Carolina’ and Chef Ian McHale This Sunday

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina continues the garden party series with its fourth instalment on Sunday, August 29th!

This week Chef Ian McHale celebrates iconic Italian-American cuisine. We’ll be serving up Italian meatballs with marinara & Parmigiano, panzanella made with heirloom tomatoes, bruschetta with summer squash, and of course gabagool! To complement the menu, Gooseneck Wine Director Michael Littleford has created a well-curated list of Italian wines such as Querciabella ‘Mongrana’ Sangiovese Blend, Andrea Felici Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi, Tiberio Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, and more!

Tickets are not required for this garden party, so come on down for the revelry anytime between 4pm – 9pm!