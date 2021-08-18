St. Lawrence Announces New Monthly Menu, Permanent Shift to Pre-Paid Reservations

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | Staying by popular demand, Vancouver’s award-winning St. Lawrence restaurant’s evolution of offerings features creative monthly table d’hôte three-course menus, inspired by celebrated culinary regions and influences.

Canada’s top-ranked restaurant will bid ‘au revoir’ to à la carte and take-home services to create unique multi-course monthly menu concepts that will be open for advanced pre-paid reservations. Bringing a new, fresh approach to post-pandemic dining, the direction to multi-course menus is driven by intention and carried through with an inspiring blend of traditional and modern French cuisine and techniques.

Placing a significant spotlight on local farmers, artisans and producers, the seasonally informed menus bring the very best of British Columbia to the forefront, giving Chef J-C Poirier and his culinary team the creative freedom by offering an exciting, fresh format every month. Guests can order their way through the monthly menus, choosing each course to suit their tastes, while enjoying the very best fresh local ingredients.

The fall line-up will showcase reigning culinary regions of France starting with September’s homage to Normandy, featuring a menu of dishes that span country and coastal cuisine, highlighting the best of each region. October brings the cross-border area of Alsace to Vancouver, showcasing the German and Swiss influences on the culinary culture of this mountainous region. November’s journey takes guests to Burgundy to brave BC’s winter weather with hearty dishes that feature regional produce and ingredients like a spicy kick of Dijon mustard, and celebrate the excellent wine production and terroir found there.

“We’ve done a lot of learning during the pandemic and have listened to what our guests want,” says St. Lawrence Chef/Owner J-C Poirier. “The constant reinvention of new menus each month is exciting for guests and it also allows us to experiment with fresh, seasonal ingredients and develop menus that take advantage of BC’s bountiful produce.”

St. Lawrence has also re-introduced the coveted Chef’s Counter seating, a show in itself where guests get a personalized front row seat to the action of the kitchen, seated side-by-side in front of the open kitchen to watch the pageantry of Chef J-C Poirier and his culinary team hard at work. Dinner tickets ($65 per person) include complimentary pain au sarrasin & mignardise and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons for the table also available.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets to St. Lawrence’s September dinner experience featured from Wednesday, September 1 through Sunday, September 26 will be available for $65 per person and released online at stlawrencerestaurant.com at 4 p.m. PST on Friday, August 20.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest news, visit stlawrencerestaurant.com, become a fan of /stlawrencerestaurant on Facebook and follow @stlawrencerestaurant on Instagram.

