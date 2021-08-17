Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Bao Bei to Host Job Fair on Monday, August 23rd

Portrait

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | Do you love to eat and drink? Do you crave the hustle and bustle of a busy room? Do you like bosses that actually care about you? Do you like staff parties that involve weird pink houses, foraging for mushrooms, giant bonfires, swimming in the open ocean, and lots of crazy costumes?!

If you’re a kind and hardworking misfit who is looking for a new family, come by Bao Bei on Monday, Aug. 23rd from noon to 3pm for our Job Fair: a social and interactive interview experience! We’re currently hiring for all positions, both BOH and FOH at Bao Bei, Kissa Tanto, and our new restaurant that is about to open, Nancy Go Yaya: dishwashers, cooks, hosts, servers, serving assistants, and bartenders.

We pride ourselves on providing a family and team environment, and we always strive to give our staff a healthy work/life balance. We also love all of the quirky personalities that end up in the service industry and try our best to give all of our team members a support system that they can rely on.

Bring a resume if possible, but not necessary. Coffee and snacks provided!

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
Bao Bei to Host Job Fair on Monday, August 23rd
Bao Bei Seeking Passionate and Creative Cooks

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

Local artist Lam Wong talks about the historical inspirations behind his original multimedia art installation...

Track and Food / Chinatown

TRACK & FOOD // Alex Black Dishes on the Imminent BLND TGER Dumpling Shop

In this episode, first time restaurateur Alex Black talks opening during Covid, the legacy of Mamie Taylor's, and living a good life.

Diner / Chinatown

New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’ Taking Shape on East Georgia Street

Sean Heather's move from the heart of Gastown to the edge of Chinatown is looking good and getting closer to launch.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Popular

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

Tea and Two Slices

On Surfing Heat Waves and Building a City for People Who Don’t Like It Enough to Live in It

In his latest read of the local headlines, Sean Orr finds DTES Pride and the Park Board asking NIMBYs to make their decisions.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Previous
Enjoy a West Coast Garden Party at ‘Oh Carolina’ This Sunday, August 22
Next
A Brief Glimpse Into the Multi-Disciplined Life of Local Artist, Charlie Labelle

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Seeks Head Chef

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Server and Host Opportunities Available at Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’

Opportunity Knocks

Kitchen Table Restaurants Looking for Great People to Join Their Various Teams

7 Places