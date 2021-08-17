Bao Bei to Host Job Fair on Monday, August 23rd

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | Do you love to eat and drink? Do you crave the hustle and bustle of a busy room? Do you like bosses that actually care about you? Do you like staff parties that involve weird pink houses, foraging for mushrooms, giant bonfires, swimming in the open ocean, and lots of crazy costumes?!

If you’re a kind and hardworking misfit who is looking for a new family, come by Bao Bei on Monday, Aug. 23rd from noon to 3pm for our Job Fair: a social and interactive interview experience! We’re currently hiring for all positions, both BOH and FOH at Bao Bei, Kissa Tanto, and our new restaurant that is about to open, Nancy Go Yaya: dishwashers, cooks, hosts, servers, serving assistants, and bartenders.

We pride ourselves on providing a family and team environment, and we always strive to give our staff a healthy work/life balance. We also love all of the quirky personalities that end up in the service industry and try our best to give all of our team members a support system that they can rely on.

Bring a resume if possible, but not necessary. Coffee and snacks provided!