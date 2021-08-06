Havana on Commercial Drive Seeks Theatre Manager

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | With over 20 years of history as a staple on The Drive, Havana Theatre is looking for a dynamic leader to take on and drive this unique business.

The Theatre Manager is responsible for the general operation and management of the Havana Theatre. Responsibilities include:

Managing Theatre Rentals

● Outreach to local theatre companies, comedians, musicians and event producers.

● Ongoing upkeep of a database of local theatre contacts and inquiries.

● Returning rental inquiries via email and phone.

● Creation of booking summaries .

● Providing support documents and Welcome Package. (Producer’s guide, technician introduction, ticket form)

● Confirming technicians for upcoming productions.

● Following up with all clients for feedback and future bookings.

● Contacting clients for Box Office cheque pickup.

● Communication with Marketing, Restaurant Management, and Ownership.

● Monthly meetings with the Marketing department for updates.

● Regular team meetings with management about upcoming productions, box office, and theatre specific issues.

● Updating show calendar for scheduling of Box Office staff.

● Updating Box Office Consolidation sheet with shows, client names and emails.

● Updating details of all shows on Google Calendar for Box Office staff.

● Updating FOH weekly calendar of shows for FOH staff.

Ticketing and Box Office

● Communication of the ticketing process to clients.

● Creation of ticket links, promotional codes and tracking links.

● Checking Box Office Consolidation sheet before payouts.

● Create ticket advance reports for producers.

Marketing of Theatre Events

● Creation and scheduling posts for Havana Theatre on social media with support from Marketing department

● Updating design team on event details for billfold cards.

● Following up with show producers about marketing in regards to event submissions, press releases, photos, video, and ticket links.

● Creation of monthly newsletter promoting all events, special offers, dining, and rentals.

Theatre Maintenance

● Regular re-painting of stage, risers, and vestibule.

● Dusting/Vacuuming of stage drapery.

● Dusting and Vacuuming of lights, and lighting equipment.

● Cleaning and maintenance of the box office kiosk.

Technical Operation of Shows

● Be on site to run the technical aspects of the show.

Attributes:

● Honesty & Integrity.

● Sense of Accountability.

● Strong communication skills.

● Commitment & passion for what you do.

● Empowered to make decisions & lead by example.

● Flexible, self-driven schedule.

● Competitive compensation based on experience and skill set.

Are you the right person for the job? Send us your resume and a brief introduction to info@havanavancouver.com or alistair@havanavancouver.com!

All positions at Havana Vancouver are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

ABOUT US | Our group began in 2011 as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Postmark Brewing (now Settlement Brewing) in 2014. We added Havana to our portfolio in 2017 and are always on the lookout for our next restaurant opportunity. We pride ourselves on fostering friendships and creating memorable experiences both for our guests and our people.