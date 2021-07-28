Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Assistant Manager Sought for Ask for Luigi’s Close-Knit Restaurant Team

Vancouver, BC | Ask for Luigi is looking for an Assistant Manager to join our close-knit team.

Responsibilities include overseeing service of any portion of the restaurant’s operating hours, as well sharing administrative responsibilities with the General Manager. This is an active floor role with a focus on facilitating the best possible guest experience by working collaboratively with the service team and back of house team.

You have:

A passion for hospitality
1 year minimum of previous management experience in a fast-paced, casual fine dining environment
Reservations systems management experience (Tock is an asset)
A calm, kind demeanor when dealing with guests and team members
Serving it Right certification

What we offer:
Competitive salary
Extended benefits after probationary period
Company wide discounts on food at all of our sister restaurants
A supportive, positive work environment
Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane, Miantiao and Farina A Legna. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Interested applicants email info@askforluigi.com.

Ask For Luigi
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St. | 604-428-2544 | WEBSITE
Railtown Restaurant ‘Ask for Luigi’ Seeking Chef de Cuisine

