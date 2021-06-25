The Mackenzie Room Seeks Experienced Server/Bartender

The Goods from The Mackenzie Room

Vancouver, BC | The Mackenzie Room is looking for a strong server/bartender to join our team. We are looking for individuals who are curious and driven to learn, who are interested in an environment of team building and collective growth, who are kind and respectful, and who are laser-focused on the guest experience.

Applicants should have previous experience in restaurants (front of house/kitchens). And our ideal applicant would have bartending experience, a vast knowledge of food and extensive wine knowledge.

We are seeking part-time availability (Thursday, Friday, Saturday). This position could lead into a full-time position as Covid restrictions are gradually lifted.

Part-Time (24+ hours per week), Permanent

Salary: From $15.20 per hour + gratuities

Contact Bailey at bailey@collectivehospitality.ca.

Please note : only suitable candidates will be contacted. We are so excited to meet you!