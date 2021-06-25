Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

The Mackenzie Room Seeks Experienced Server/Bartender

Portrait

The Goods from The Mackenzie Room

Vancouver, BC | The Mackenzie Room is looking for a strong server/bartender to join our team. We are looking for individuals who are curious and driven to learn, who are interested in an environment of team building and collective growth, who are kind and respectful, and who are laser-focused on the guest experience.

Applicants should have previous experience in restaurants (front of house/kitchens). And our ideal applicant would have bartending experience, a vast knowledge of food and extensive wine knowledge.

We are seeking part-time availability (Thursday, Friday, Saturday). This position could lead into a full-time position as Covid restrictions are gradually lifted.

Part-Time (24+ hours per week), Permanent
Salary: From $15.20 per hour + gratuities

Contact Bailey at bailey@collectivehospitality.ca.

Please note : only suitable candidates will be contacted. We are so excited to meet you!

The Mackenzie Room
Neighbourhood: Downtown East Side
415 Powell St. | 604-253-0705 | WEBSITE
The Mackenzie Room Seeks Experienced Server/Bartender
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Bandidas, Say Mercy, Mackenzie Room, Belgard Kitchen and Tableau

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Cool Things We Want / Strathcona

We Want a Sixpack of Strathcona Beer Company’s New Colour-Coded Lager

Each can is outfitted with one of a dozen different coloured mascots, which makes it easy to keep track of yours.

Diner / Strathcona

Udon Noodle Takeout Pop-Up ‘Little Pilot’ Launching This Week on the Edge of Chinatown

The charming little restaurant on East Pender St. is retooling for the shutdown by crafting specialty soups to go.

Heads Up / Strathcona

Using Sunshine to Make Art With Cyanotype

Local artist Shizuka Yoshimura details how she took advantage of pandemic isolation to experiment with an old printing method.

Heads Up / Strathcona

BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the pop-up includes two new categories: art and self-care.

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #238

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #237

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Diner / East Vancouver

‘Oh Carolina’ Now Open in East Van

The new cafe and corner store from the crew at Gooseneck Hospitality softly launched over the weekend.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.

Tea and Two Slices

On Street Preachers Being Jerks and Tiny Violins for Vancouver’s Wealthiest Whiners

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds beavers making mischief and rich folks whining about taxes.

Intelligence Briefs

On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia sees case counts drop and the city waiving patio permit fees.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

Previous
‘Say Mercy!’ on Hunt for Experienced Servers and Service Assistants
Next
Pizzeria Grano on Main Street on the Lookout for Experienced Servers

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Pizzeria Grano on Main Street on the Lookout for Experienced Servers

Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

‘Say Mercy!’ on Hunt for Experienced Servers and Service Assistants

Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Lift Breakfast Bakery’ Seeking Experienced and Passionate Cafe Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Victoria

Victoria’s ‘Aura Restaurant’ at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeking Restaurant Chef