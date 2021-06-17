Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

This is the best version of Spaghetti Vongole I’ve ever enjoyed in Vancouver. It hits all the right notes of the Italian comfort classic with its Manila clams, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and parsley, but what elevates it to a new plane (and this list) are the finely chopped bits of jalapeno that make your palate water just enough for you to ask what the hell is going on. They’ve shared the recipe with us before, but trust me, it’s most consistent in the restaurant. Make sure you order a side of bread to mop up the remaining sauce!

Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
