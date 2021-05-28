Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

East Van’s ‘Via Tevere’ Seeking Kitchen Lead

Portrait
VT Exterior2 hztl

The Goods from Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana

Vancouver, BC | Award winning Via Tevere is looking for an experienced and hard working, full time kitchen lead to run the back kitchen (non-pizza).

Position is 40 hours per week and offers competitive wages. Medical/dental benefits are available for full time employees.

Wage can increase quickly with experience and added responsibilities.

Applicants should have multiple years of kitchen experience, be a good team player, and have effective communication.

Please send your resume and current phone number to viateverejobs@gmail.com.

We look forward to meeting you!

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1190 Victoria Drive | 604-336-1803 | WEBSITE
On Dying for a Hug and Entering the Mad Max Stage of Vancouver’s Housing Crisis
Victoria’s Award-Winning Agrius Unveils New Late-Spring Menu

