Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Experienced Cooks

The Goods from Pourhouse
Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse in Gastown is looking for experienced cooks to join our close-knit team.
You have:
2 years of previous experience working in a from scratch commercial kitchen
Ability to maintain excellence and consistency in food quality
Superior organization skills, attention to detail and cleanliness
Ability to adhere to company standards
Comfort working in a fast-paced environment
Ability to work later evenings and weekends
Food Safe Level One is an asset
What we offer:
Competitive wages
Extended benefits after 6 months of continuous full-time employment
Company wide discounts on food at all of our sister restaurants
Daily staff meal
A supportive, positive work environment
Growth and advancement potential
We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.
Interested applicants should email their resumes to noah@pourhousevancouver.com.
Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. While we appreciate all applicants, we will not be able to respond to everyone.
There are 0 comments