Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Experienced Cooks

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse in Gastown is looking for experienced cooks to join our close-knit team.

You have:

2 years of previous experience working in a from scratch commercial kitchen

Ability to maintain excellence and consistency in food quality

Superior organization skills, attention to detail and cleanliness

Ability to adhere to company standards

Comfort working in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work later evenings and weekends

Food Safe Level One is an asset

What we offer:

Competitive wages

Extended benefits after 6 months of continuous full-time employment

Company wide discounts on food at all of our sister restaurants

Daily staff meal

A supportive, positive work environment

Growth and advancement potential

We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Interested applicants should email their resumes to noah@pourhousevancouver.com.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. While we appreciate all applicants, we will not be able to respond to everyone.