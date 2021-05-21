Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Experienced Cooks

Portrait

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse in Gastown is looking for experienced cooks to join our close-knit team.

You have:

2 years of previous experience working in a from scratch commercial kitchen
Ability to maintain excellence and consistency in food quality
Superior organization skills, attention to detail and cleanliness
Ability to adhere to company standards
Comfort working in a fast-paced environment
Ability to work later evenings and weekends
Food Safe Level One is an asset

What we offer:

Competitive wages
Extended benefits after 6 months of continuous full-time employment
Company wide discounts on food at all of our sister restaurants
Daily staff meal
A supportive, positive work environment
Growth and advancement potential

We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Interested applicants should email their resumes to noah@pourhousevancouver.com.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. While we appreciate all applicants, we will not be able to respond to everyone.

Pourhouse
Neighbourhood: Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC | 604-568-7022 | WEBSITE
Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Experienced Cooks
Pourhouse Announces New Burger & Beer Combos for International Burger Day

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

If this pandemic has taught me anything it's that takeout doesn't have to be lukewarm ugliness devoured in the shadows.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’

Cheffed by Keith Allison, Sea Monstr Sushi was connected to the Sharks + Hammers clothing and lifestyle shop on Alexander St.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

TBT / Gastown

Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

I remember this walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, no.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Drinking in Parks and Privileged Dinosaurs Longing for Vancouver’s Good Old Days

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds confused senior citizens and the resurrection of Vision Vancouver.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s ‘Kuma’ Japanese Restaurant Seeking New Ownership

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto Seeks Sous Chef & Pasta Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana on Hunt for Experienced Server

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

East Van’s ‘Bandidas Taqueria’ Seeks Experienced Server

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s Memphis Blues BBQ House Now Hiring