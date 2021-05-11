Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen to Launch New Streetside Patio

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen has announced the build out of their new streetside patio, bringing outdoor dining with portside views to the Railtown neighbourhood beginning Friday, May 14th.

The restaurant plans to turn the stretch of Dunlevy Ave. into an urban oasis, with eight tables and a total seating capacity of up to 48. Guests will once again be able to enjoy the Belgard’s extensive list of BC wines on tap, beers from sibling brand Settlement Brewing, and lunch, evening, and weekend brunch menus highlighting fare from local suppliers and housemade ingredients.

New dishes have been added to the menu to complement long-standing favourites, including a speck & a house truffled fresh cheese pizzette, wagyu bolognese, and a vegan-friendly eggless coconut custard with mango and caramel: the perfect end to an evening of al fresco dining.

Reservations will be accepted and are encouraged, though a handful of tables will remain open for walk-in guests. (Most importantly, dogs are welcome!)

Hours of operation:
Mon to Fri: 11:30am to 10pm
Sat + Sun: 10am to 10pm
Happy Hour: Mon to Fri: 3pm to 6pm

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
