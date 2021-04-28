Tacofino’s Gastown Location Seeks Head Chef

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a forward-thinking person who is passionate about culinary art and leading a great team in making awesome food.

The ideal candidate for this role is someone who believes in an elevated restaurant workplace experience and leads in a way that models what you expect from others. You are able to support a high-functioning team environment through positive and open communication, inclusive leadership practices, prioritizing and delegating tasks, and coaching and training your people.

If you are passionate about the industry, want to be a part of a growing values-based restaurant brand, and have experience as a Chef, then we would appreciate the opportunity to meet with you.

What we offer:

Competitive salary + tips

Bonus plan

Work/life balance

Support from a values-based head office team

A positive work environment and culture

Extended health & dental benefits

Maternity and parental leave top-up plan

Access to free mental health resources, including professional counseling

Mental health training

Ongoing opportunities to get involved, learn and create change: regular workshops from industry and community leaders, monthly leadership meetups to learn about different cuisines and create features, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, Women of Tacofino Committee, and other social events

If you would like to learn more, you can visit tacofino.com/careers or email us directly at careers@tacofino.com. Thanks!

About Tacofino | Our roots are from a food truck in the back of a surf shop in beautiful Tofino, British Columbia. We balanced surfing and creating world-inspired food from the best possible and wrapping them in delicious fresh tortillas. We have since grown and have added locations in Victoria and Vancouver.

We are successful because we believe in remaining true to our roots, which includes serving high-quality creative food, being a positive part of the communities we operate in, and always pursuing a positive and engaging workplace experience.