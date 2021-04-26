Award-Winning St. Lawrence Launches New ‘Market-Fresh Menu’ Dinner Series

The Goods from St. Lawrence
Vancouver, BC | Tickets are now available for our new Market-Fresh Menu featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients from local purveyors. Our first menu — showcasing the bounty available from our friends at Glorious Organics Co-Op — includes complimentary gougères and a choice of starter, main and dessert for $49 per person plus tax, plus optional add-ons.
MARKET-FRESH MENU
• April 30, May 1, May 7-8 •
Complimentary Gougères
Add-ons:
Oreilles de Crisse 10
fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices
Pâté en Croûte du Jour 15
terrine of the day in pastry with condiments and mustard
POUR COMMENCER
choice of:
Terrine Chaude de Fruits de Mer & Soupe de Pois Vert
warm terrine of scallops and side stripe shrimp with English pea velouté
or
Tarte Fine aux Poireaux & Fromage Frais
fine tart of fresh cheese & leeks with Glorious Farm spring greens
LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX
choice of:
Épaule d’Agneau Braisé, Jeunes Navets & Pousses de Moutarde
braised lamb shoulder with mustard greens, young turnips & lamb jus
or
Morue Grillé au Beurre d’Ail Nouveau & Premier Radis
grilled cod with sautéed radishes, kale tips & green garlic butter sauce
DESSERT
choice of:
Pavlova au Chocolat, Poires & Caramel Salé
pavlova with chocolate mousse, poached pears & salted caramel sauce
or
Gâteau au Amandes & Beurre Noisette avec Rhubarbe à la Vanille
almond & brown butter cake with vanilla-poached rhubarb
