Award-Winning St. Lawrence Launches New ‘Market-Fresh Menu’ Dinner Series

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Tickets are now available for our new Market-Fresh Menu featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients from local purveyors. Our first menu — showcasing the bounty available from our friends at Glorious Organics Co-Op — includes complimentary gougères and a choice of starter, main and dessert for $49 per person plus tax, plus optional add-ons.

MARKET-FRESH MENU

• April 30, May 1, May 7-8 •

Complimentary Gougères

Add-ons:

Oreilles de Crisse 10

fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices

Pâté en Croûte du Jour 15

terrine of the day in pastry with condiments and mustard

POUR COMMENCER

choice of:

Terrine Chaude de Fruits de Mer & Soupe de Pois Vert

warm terrine of scallops and side stripe shrimp with English pea velouté

or

Tarte Fine aux Poireaux & Fromage Frais

fine tart of fresh cheese & leeks with Glorious Farm spring greens

LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX

choice of:

Épaule d’Agneau Braisé, Jeunes Navets & Pousses de Moutarde

braised lamb shoulder with mustard greens, young turnips & lamb jus

or

Morue Grillé au Beurre d’Ail Nouveau & Premier Radis

grilled cod with sautéed radishes, kale tips & green garlic butter sauce

DESSERT

choice of:

Pavlova au Chocolat, Poires & Caramel Salé

pavlova with chocolate mousse, poached pears & salted caramel sauce

or

Gâteau au Amandes & Beurre Noisette avec Rhubarbe à la Vanille

almond & brown butter cake with vanilla-poached rhubarb

