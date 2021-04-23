Belgard Kitchen’s ‘Brunch-At-Home’ Meal Kits Return for Mother’s Day

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is bringing the best of their celebrated brunch menu to Vancouver moms for a second year.

With the extended limitations on dine in, the Railtown restaurant is once again offering an at-home brunch meal kit, giving the moms in your life a restaurant-quality brunch experience from the comfort of home. Designed for minimal prep and clean up, the kits serve two adults and include:

Lebeau Waffles w/ blueberry syrup, whipped cream

Salmon Gravlax w/ arugula, roasted potatoes, grilled flatbread

Belgard Bacon

At $40, each kit feeds two adults, with the option to add a bottle of Stoneboat’s Bubble Boat Sparkling Wine for $25.

Belgard’s Mother’s Day Brunch kits are on sale now until Wednesday, May 5th (or while quantities last) with pick up options for Friday, May 7th, or Saturday, May 8th. They can be purchased through the restaurant’s website: www.belgardkitchen.com/mealkits.

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @belgardkitchen.

About Belgard Kitchen | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.