Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen’s ‘Brunch-At-Home’ Meal Kits Return for Mother’s Day

Portrait

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is bringing the best of their celebrated brunch menu to Vancouver moms for a second year.

With the extended limitations on dine in, the Railtown restaurant is once again offering an at-home brunch meal kit, giving the moms in your life a restaurant-quality brunch experience from the comfort of home. Designed for minimal prep and clean up, the kits serve two adults and include:

Lebeau Waffles w/ blueberry syrup, whipped cream
Salmon Gravlax w/ arugula, roasted potatoes, grilled flatbread
Belgard Bacon

At $40, each kit feeds two adults, with the option to add a bottle of Stoneboat’s Bubble Boat Sparkling Wine for $25.

Belgard’s Mother’s Day Brunch kits are on sale now until Wednesday, May 5th (or while quantities last) with pick up options for Friday, May 7th, or Saturday, May 8th. They can be purchased through the restaurant’s website: www.belgardkitchen.com/mealkits.

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @belgardkitchen.

About Belgard Kitchen | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
Belgard Kitchen’s ‘Brunch-At-Home’ Meal Kits Return for Mother’s Day
Belgard Kitchen Seeks Line Cooks, Restaurant Night Manager to Join Team

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Previous
On Killing Stanley Park’s Coyotes and Eradicating Covid With Paid Sick Days
Next
TRACK & FOOD // Talking Trying Times With BCRFA President, Ian Tostenson

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Creates Unique Chocolate Delights for Moms

Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

Community News / Kitsilano

Check Out Fjällräven Kits’ New Window Installation, Featuring Art by Charlene Johnny

Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Mother’s Day With Mama Cheung’s Laksa Seafood Boil