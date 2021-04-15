Edge Catering Announces Decadent Mother’s Day Brunch Delivery Menu

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | Mother’s Day has become nearly synonymous with brunch. While many of us this year are going to be celebrating Mother’s Day at home and far from the mom that we are honouring, Chef Jasmin Porcic of Edge Catering has put together a decadent brunch delivery menu sure to make mom feel pampered.

Edge Catering is a one-stop source for everything luxe on your Mother’s Day shopping list. Order Mom a decadent brunch or afternoon tea, finished with a bouquet of spring tulips and a custom botanical themed Mother’s Day card made and printed in Vancouver by Brooke Audrey Creative. Morning-friendly craft cocktails are also available to add on.

And moms, we could hardly blame you for dropping a hint, forwarding a link, or scooping up a little something for yourself, too.

Best Ever Mom’s Brunch — $ 55 for two Challah French Toast – decadent grilled egg bread, vanilla mascarpone, fresh strawberries, Canadian maple syrup Yogurt Fresh Fruit parfait Chocolate Caramel Mousse — light and airy Belgian Chocolate Mousse with cocoa nibs and cherries Fresh Tulip bunch and Mother’s Day Card from Brooke Audrey Creative

I Could “Quiche” You Mom — $ 55 for two

Spinach, sundried tomato and feta springform pan quiche (2) Caprese Salad — pearl bocconcini, cherry tomato, torn basil, balsamic fig reduction Orange Poppyseed Loaf Fresh Tulip bunch and Mother’s Day Card from Brooke Audrey Creative

Spring Crafted Cocktails for 2 – add $15 “Lemon-osa” Cocktail – fresh lemon, blueberries, infused simple syrup, prosecco Classic Mimosa – sparkling wine & fresh orange juice, candied orange slice

Orders should be in by Wednesday, May 5th at 4pm. Pick up orders on Saturday, May 8th from 10am – 4 pm. Place your order here.