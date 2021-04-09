Top Rope Birria and DL Chicken to Heat Things Up at The American on April 13

The GOODS from The Downlow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s OG spot for Nashville Hot Chicken, DL Chicken Shack, and Vancouver’s OG destination for authentic Birria tacos, Top Rope Birria, have teamed up for an off-the-charts indulgent-worthy creation – the Quesa-Hot Chicken Taco.

Available on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at The American (926 Main Street) for take-out or on the patio (weather permitting), guests can order on a first come, first serve basis, or pre-order a six-pack.

The Quesa-Hot Chicken Taco features Top Rope Birria’s tortilla and Mexican cheese blend with a DL Hot Chicken tender, pickled red onions, cilantro, and served with a side of smoked chicken ‘consommé’ for dipping. A cheese skirt add-on is optional, though recommended.

“I’m a huge fan of Top Rope and so stoked about this collaboration,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack. “I got a chance to try my first Birria a couple months ago and was blown away. I finished mine in a matter of minutes. Kevin McKenzie and I got chatting. We brainstormed for a few weeks, and the result is our Quesa-Hot Chicken Taco.”

Both Top Rope’s original QuesaBirria and the Quesa-Hot Chicken Taco will be on the menu, available on six-inch tortillas. They are $8 for a single, $15 for a double, or $45 for the special, limited-edition six-pack.

“The support for Top Rope has been incredible, and it’s been great seeing so many people from the hospitality industry giving us a try,” adds Kevin McKenzie, owner of Top Rope. “We love what Doug and Lindsey are doing over at DL, and couldn’t be happier to work with them.”

Birria tacos are a traditional Mexican dish, usually made with succulent, tender goat meat, beef, lamb, or pork, filled inside fresh, corn tortillas. It is fried until crispy and enjoyed with a dipping broth.

Fans can get their hands on the tacos starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at The American.

Six-pack pre-orders open up this Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. Those interested in booking a six-pack can either send DownLow Burgers or Top Rope a direct message on Instagram at @downlowburgers or @birriayvr.

About DL Chicken Shack | Launched in 2018 by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, DL Chicken Shack brings Southern charm and hospitality to Vancouver with its take on Nashville Hot Chicken – the popular crispy, fried chicken style known for its signature paste blend of “hot” spices. Guests can also find a variety of creative fried chicken sandos, fries on “the downlow”, and more on the current menu. Open seven days a week.