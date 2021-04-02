Ancora Celebrates Sakura Season With New Floral-Inspired Menus and Cocktails

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio

Vancouver, BC | Thousands of cherry blossom trees have begun to bloom around the city, and Viaggio Hospitality Group is welcoming the pastel pink season with the launch of new spring menus. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio’s two locations will be offering sakura-inspired menus from April 11th to 29th, available Sunday through Thursday, on its outdoor patios with stunning views of the water and pink blooms in full view.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – FALSE CREEK

A taste of pink is what guests will enjoy on Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado’s five-course Sakura Tasting Menu ($59 per person). This floral themed meal features a Nigiri Trio with pink-hued sushi rice, Tuna Causa with seared tuna and sakura-infused causa, Grilled Prawns Anticucho with sakura-infused potato purée, along with other gourmet dishes.

Diners can also sip on a refreshing sakura-inspired cocktail crafted by Bar Manager Kam Tabarraee, fittingly named “Tokyo Blossoms”: made with Roku gin, Ume Nigori plum wine, yuzu juice, lime/lemon juice, rose and hibiscus syrup, ponzu and rice extract, and floral bitters.



ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – AMBLESIDE

Executive Chef Jorge Kim’s five-course Sakura Tasting Menu ($60 per person) showcase subtle hints of floral notes that pays homage to cherry blossom season. Guests can indulge in a whimsical Nigiri Trio made with sakura flavoured sushi rice, Smoked Sable Croquettes with sakura chalaca, Sakura Infused Grilled Prawn Anticucho with popcorned broccoli, Roasted Rhubarb with pistachio nameraka and rhubarb compote, and more.

A bottle of Tamanohikari Classic Yamahai Junmai Ginjo sake ($75 for 720 ml) is the perfect complement for this seasonal dining experience.

ABOUT VIAGGIO HOSPITALITY GROUP | A leader in providing outstanding food and beverage experiences, Viaggio Hospitality Group has an award-winning and diverse collection of restaurants and bars in British Columbia. From fine-dining establishments to casual eateries to exciting sports bar, there is something on offer for every type of guest. More information can be found online at www.viaggiohospitality.com.