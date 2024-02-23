Mahony’s Tavern False Creek Now Hiring for Several Key Positions

The Goods from Mahony’s Tavern False Creek

Vancouver, BC | Come spend the summer with us on the most epic patio in the city! Mahony’s Tavern has been an institution in Vancouver for over a decade. We have worked hard to refresh our food menus to feature fresh and local ingredients, sharpen our cocktail skills and beer/wine offerings, and recommit to providing top notch service. We want to remind everyone why they love Mahony’s Tavern… Come for the view, stay for the stellar experience in casual consumption!

Hourly Floor Manager/Supervisor:

We don’t quite need a full-time salaried manager, but we do need a strong and experienced floor presence that can help on evenings and weekends. Previous management experience in a large volume, full-service restaurant or bar is recommended; or perhaps this is an opportunity for someone who has been in the industry for a while and wants to grow their skill set. We are a solid, experienced management team that is willing to mentor and nurture the right candidate. Must have great bar knowledge, excellent service cycle, impeccable attention to detail, and not be afraid to get a whole lot of steps in on a busy summer day on the patio!

On average, you will be working three shifts per week, but there is also the opportunity to round out to five shifts if you can handle a few bar shifts per week. High-volume well experience would be a non-negotiable for this option. Hourly wage is dependent on experience, plus great MOD tips, staff meals, full benefits after three months. This would be a contract position until the end of September, with the option to renew for right candidate.

Pizzaiolo:

Mahony’s has PIZZA?? We sure do, and it is amazing! Pizza experience in a high-volume environment is an asset. A strong line cook that is willing to go through the training would be great too. Competitive pay, plus your pizza oven looks out a window where you can see the ocean. Our kitchen always has lot of room for growth and career development for enthusiastic individuals. Come and meet us!

Junior Financial Controller:

This flexible hourly position would let you make your own hours, and build a weekly schedule amounting to 10-20 hours per week. Duties include: basic accounting, invoicing, payroll, and cash reconciliation. This would be a great second job with flexible hours and competitive hourly wage.

Please send all resumes to [email protected] and to receive a full job description. We look forward to meeting you!