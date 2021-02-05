Yuwa Offering Special Valentine’s Day Wagashi Box Sets Exclusively for Pickup

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | We’re setting the mood for Valentine’s Day and helping you give the special someone in your life a one-of-a-kind gift as pleasing to the eye as the palate: a decorative box of delicate handmade wagashi desserts that signify spring’s blossom and celebrate true love in six unique creations.

A limited number of our Valentine’s Day Wagashi Sets are available for $28 for pickup between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Sunday, February 14 and include the following:

YAEZAKI

Petal of Late-Bloom Camellia

uirou (a traditional Japanese steamed cake made of rice flour and sugar)

with yuzu-an (white wine jelly with sweet white bean paste)

UGUISU

Nightingale

Yomogi green mochi with red bean paste and walnuts

KOGIKU

Mini Chrysanthemum

nerikiri with almond, chocolate azuki red bean smooth an paste

SHITA MOE

Plant Sprout Emerging From the Soil

nerikiri with matcha green tea an bean paste

HAKUBAI

White Plum Flower

Japanese sponge cake with hint of sour plum and red bean paste + pink white an jelly

TSUBAKI MOCHI

Camellia Flower

Domyoji flour mochi with smooth red bean paste

ORDER

One-of-a-Kind of Wagashi

Much of Japanese art, culture, and cuisine draws on the principles of aesthetic beauty and the passing of the seasons. Our delicate wagashi creations are also made with these principles in mind.

Wagashi originated as small tea confections that only the Japanese imperial family and nobility were privileged enough to enjoy with a cup of bitter matcha green tea. Over time, the treats evolved into a variety of intricately crafted works of edible art. These sweets are often fashioned into shapes inspired by nature, such as flowers, fruit and leaves, and include seasonal ingredients, such as cherry blossom leaves in the springtime and chestnuts in the fall. Although sweet, they generally use less sugar than western desserts, giving them a refined flavour that pairs excellently with green tea.

Beginning next week, you can pre-order custom wagashi creations with a minimum of 72 hours notice for pickup at the restaurant. Call us at 604-731-9378 for more information!