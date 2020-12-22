Odd Society Spirits Launches Cocktail Kits That Come Complete With Exclusive Craft Syrups

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is stirring up the holiday spirit with new ready-made cocktail kits featuring its own exclusive craft syrups. This proprietary collection of seasonally flavoured artisanal syrups was thoughtfully developed by Odd Society Bar Manager, Olivia Povarchook—the perfect accent for making cocktails at home. Odd Society will be releasing a slate of smartly curated cocktail kits throughout the year to complement its catalogue of locally-made spirits and syrups. Just in time for last-minute gift-giving, Odd Society Spirits’ Snowbird cocktail kit featuring East Van Vodka and Hibiscus Cinnamon syrup and Sweater Weather cocktail kit with Prospector Rye and Plum Chocolate syrup are available now at Odd Society Sprits (1727 Powell St.) and online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com.

Snowbird: $30 includes all taxes and bottle deposits.

The Snowbird cocktail kit comes with a 375 mL bottle of East Van Vodka, 235 mL bottle of Hibiscus Cinnamon Syrup, and one bottle of Fever Tree Tonic plus a recipe card.

Sweater Weather: $43 includes all taxes and bottle deposits.

The Sweater Weather cocktail kit comes with a 375 mL bottle of Prospector Rye, 235 mL bottle of Plum Chocolate Syrup, and a recipe card.

Odd Society Spirits is open December 21-23, 12-6 p.m. and December 24, 12-4 p.m.; closed December 25-29; open December 30-31, 1-7 p.m.

Place online orders by 3 p.m. for next-day pickup at the distillery (closed Friday to Sunday). Odd Society’s delivery day (Thursday) has been moved to Wednesday for the week of December 23. Regular minimums apply for free delivery.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.