Kafka’s Coffee Launches Brew-at-Home Kits and New Cookie Boxes for the Holidays

The GOODS from Kafka’s

Vancouver, BC | Coffee and cookie lovers, rejoice. Kafka’s Coffee has just released two new, sip and snack-worthy gift sets, just for the holiday season. For those hard-to-buy caffeinated friends, there is Kafka’s Brew At-Home Coffee Kits, complete with mugs, beans, and a BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer. For those who love a good treat, pick-up one of Kafka’s Cookie Boxes, filled with a variety of made-from-scratch creations.

“Cookie boxes are definitely a nostalgic thing during the holiday season and our customers have been asking for them for years,” says Aaron Kafka, owner of Kafka’s Coffee. “It’s hard to eat just one! These cookies are inspired by our talented pastry chef Adi Kesselman’s childhood, and they really help to create that much needed warmth and familiarity right now. And, with so many people working from home, our new coffee kits make it easy for them to make or gift quality brews the Kafka’s way.”

The Kafka’s Cookie Boxes are wrapped in ribbon and come in two sizes – six cookies for $18 and 12 cookies for $36. Flavours include a variety of snowflake sugar cookies, linzer cookies, ginger chews, Chocolate Baileys Snowballs, Kafka’s famous chocolate chip, and cranberry oatmeal.

The Brew At-Home Coffee Kits ($65 or $90 with two classic Kafka’s mugs) come with a bag of freshly roasted single origin beans, and the new BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer by ESPRO. The BLOOM is designed to release the true potential of every bean through a patented, micro-filter spiral pattern with over 1,500 precision cut holes.

“I use the BLOOM at-home when I’m not at Kafka’s and it takes about two minutes to make a great cup of coffee,” adds Kafka. “There are many coffee lovers out there, and we hope they will enjoy trying something new.”

Pre-orders are available for pick-up starting December 5, 2020 via Kafka’s Coffee’s website at www.kafkascoffee.ca or by emailing info@kafkascoffee.ca. A limited number of cookie boxes and coffee gift sets will be available each day for walk-ins at all three Kafka’s Coffee locations – Main Street, Great Northern Way, and Gastown.

For full hours, menus, and more information, please visit www.kafkascoffee.ca.

About Kafka’s Coffee | Aaron Kafka opened his first Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since. His immense love for coffee led him to create a place for others to enjoy high-quality, brewed coffee in a supportive, community space. Kafka’s single origin beans are roasted weekly by new world micro roaster Herkimer Coffee Roasters in Seattle, Washington. Each cup is brewed individually and made with the utmost care. A supporter of the local arts, Kafka’s often houses gallery pop-ups, curated by Michael Schwartz.