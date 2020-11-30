Community News / Main Street

The Acorn Announces December 9th Collaborative Dinner With Wildebeest

Portrait

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | Announcing “The Cellar” dinner in collaboration with Wildebeest! On Wednesday, December 9th, Acorn head chef Devon Latte and Wildebeest’s / Gooseneck Hospitality’s Ian Mchale will join forces bringing an imaginative five-course dinner to your table using the best seasonally preserved and wildcrafted ingredients. Treat you and yours to the additional beverage pairings brought to you by The Acorn’s new sommelier Yannick Bernaerts and bar manager Nich Box.

Seatings occur at 5:45 PM and 8:00 PM with all our COVID-19 precautions and safety measures in place. Dinner cost is $99 per person with beverage pairings, or $69 without (gratuity included, tax is extra). Limited seatings are available for parties of 2-6.

Don’t miss this special one-night-only opportunity for you and your household!

RESERVE YOUR TABLE HERE

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
The Acorn Is on the Hunt for a Front of House Manager

