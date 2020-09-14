Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases ‘ Ludwig’ Festbier in Collaboration With Juke Fried Chicken

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |There’s nothing quite like a royal wedding or the Chicken Dance to unite folks in silly revelry, and likely why Oktoberfest (which began over 200 years ago as the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s marriage celebration) is so beloved. Arguably the crowning moment of any Oktoberfest is when the oom-pah band plays the opening chords of the Chicken Dance, and young and old flock to the dance floor for some feather-brained fun. Perhaps a glass of this golden Festbier – with its smooth maltiness and floral hop aroma – will put you in the mood to shake your tail feathers!

A collaboration with JUKE Fried Chicken…

TYPE: German-style Festbier
AROMA: Sweet malt / Delicate floral hops
CHARACTER: Clean / Smooth / Elegant malt character
COLOUR: Deep golden
FOOD PAIRING: JUKE Fried chicken / Bratwurst / Bavarian pretzels
RELEASE DATE: Monday September 14th.

BREWER’S NOTES | Festbier is a relatively modern German style which is now the main beer brewed for the Bavarian Oktoberfest celebrations in place of the darker and heavier Marzen style. In keeping with custom and quality we’ve brewed with German imported floor malted grains and continental Hallertau Tradition hops. The result is an exceptionally clean and smooth beer with an elegant malt character and floral hop finish.

**Partial proceeds of Ludwig sales will be donated to the Urban Native Youth Association**

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
