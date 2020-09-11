Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Launches All-Day Monday Happy Hour

The GOODS from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Mondays just got a whole lot more fun: beginning September 14th, the Belgard Kitchen, a favourite hidden gem in East Vancouver’s Railtown neighbourhood is launching all day Happy Hour. From open to close (11:30am to late), guests can dig into deals on the restaurant’s most popular dishes and drinks.

Established in 2014, Belgard Kitchen remains a key component of the Settlement Building Brand Collective, including Vancouver Urban Winery and newly rebranded Settlement Brewing (formerly Postmark Brewing). Happy Hour features beer and wine from both liquor manufacturers, priced at $6 for a pint or 5oz glass. A must try? Settlement’s ‘Tranquilo’ Lime Lager (craft beer’s retort to Bud Light Lime) or VUW’s Reliance White, a premium white blend of Pinot Blanc and Muller Thurgau. Indecisive or adventurous imbibers can also sip on a ‘Grape Expectations’ wine flight, a Belgard signature and Instagram favourite.

Snackers will enjoy the iconic Mushroom + Bacon Pâté featuring ingredients from local suppliers Two Rivers Specialty Meats, Oyster & King Specialty Organic Mushrooms, and Granville Island’s A Bread Affair. Those looking for a real bang for their buck should opt for the Belgard Burger or a Roasted Mushroom or Double Duck pizzette (fun fact: the house flatbread sourdough has been made using the same starter since opening Day One over six years ago).

In addition to Mondays, Belgard’s Happy Hour is offered Tuesday to Friday from 3pm to 6pm and Sunday through Thursday from 9pm to close. Available for dine in only, reservations are encouraged and can be made through the restaurant’s website, Instagram, or by phone: 604-699-1989.

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
