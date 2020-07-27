Award-Winning Farmer’s Apprentice to Launch Happy Hour Menu on July 28

The GOODS from Farmer’s Apprentice

Vancouver, BC | Happy Hour launches at Farmer’s Apprentice, beginning July 28th. Chef Alden Ong’s Happy Hour menu (see below) will be a rotating selection of snacks available from 3:30pm to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. Wine, beer and bottled cocktails will be $2 off.

ABOUT FARMER’S APPRENTICE | The birthplace of innovative, artisanal and sustainable cuisine in Vancouver, Farmer’s Apprentice features ever-changing menus comprised of ingredients delivered fresh daily from local farms, pastures and providers and served in a casual, intellectually stimulating environment that encourages interactions between the chefs and guests. Launched in 2013, Farmer’s Apprentice was ranked No. 2 on enRoute magazine’s annual list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants in 2014, and also swept the podium that year with nods for Best New Restaurant, Best Casual Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year at the 25th annual Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.