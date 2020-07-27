Community News / South Granville

Award-Winning Farmer’s Apprentice to Launch Happy Hour Menu on July 28

Portrait

The GOODS from Farmer’s Apprentice

Vancouver, BC | Happy Hour launches at Farmer’s Apprentice, beginning July 28th. Chef Alden Ong’s Happy Hour menu (see below) will be a rotating selection of snacks available from 3:30pm to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. Wine, beer and bottled cocktails will be $2 off.

ABOUT FARMER’S APPRENTICE | The birthplace of innovative, artisanal and sustainable cuisine in Vancouver, Farmer’s Apprentice features ever-changing menus comprised of ingredients delivered fresh daily from local farms, pastures and providers and served in a casual, intellectually stimulating environment that encourages interactions between the chefs and guests. Launched in 2013, Farmer’s Apprentice was ranked No. 2 on enRoute magazine’s annual list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants in 2014, and also swept the podium that year with nods for Best New Restaurant, Best Casual Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year at the 25th annual Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.

Farmer's Apprentice
Neighbourhood: South Granville
1529 West 6th | 604-620-2070 | WEBSITE
Award-Winning Farmer’s Apprentice to Launch Happy Hour Menu on July 28
Industry Veterans Take Over at South Granville’s Grapes & Soda and Farmer’s Apprentice

There are 0 comments

South Granville

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

For much of West Restaurant's nearly 20-year run, the Toptable icon stood astride Vancouver's hospitality scene like a colossus.

View From Your Window / South Granville

The View From Your Window #204

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / South Granville

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Farmer’s Apprentice’

Scenes from Chef David Gunawan's multiple award-winning South Granville restaurant in the final stage of its 2013 construction.

8 Places
The Dishes / South Granville

Vij’s Rangoli Bar Manager Andrew Schneider Does ‘The Dishes’

The cocktail pro shows us exactily where he prefers to breakfast, lunch, dinner, sip late night and take advantage of Happy Hour.

9 Places
The Dishes / South Granville

A Gastronomic Crawl Around Vancouver With Everybody’s Favourite Bartender

For this edition of The Dishes, the talented bartender was generous enough to show us where he breakfasts, lunches, dines and drinks.

Heads Up / South Granville

Grapes & Soda to Host a Special Night of ‘Ethical Hedonism’ on February 11

The celebrated establishment welcomes Existential Eating chef Heather Dosman and teacher Camille Flanjak for a restorative evening.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

9 Places

Scout List Vol. 568

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 23 to July 29, 2020.

Tea and Two Slices

On Life Without Diner en Blanc and the Struggle to Make Rent, Not Spot Prawns

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds a new hero and mourns a punk rock legend.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Wins Big at London Wine Competition

Community News / Similkameen

Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens ‘Sunshot Vineyard Guest House’ for the Season

Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Launches New Bar Bites Menu, Expands ‘Cocktail Hour’ Specials

Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador Hosting Live Music ‘Tropicalia’ Sunday Session on July 26