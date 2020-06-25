Community News / East Vancouver

East Van’s Odd Society Spirits Reopening June 25th With Cocktails for a Cause

Vancouver, BC | East Vancouver’s Odd Society Spirits is excited to officially welcome the community back into its unique space for tastings, cocktails and camaraderie starting Thursday, June 25. Odd Society has adapted its business immensely over the past four months to accommodate the changing needs of its patrons, adding an online bottle shop, curbside pickup, local delivery, cross-Canada shipping and the production of hand sanitizer to its list of offerings. Now the time has come to reopen its doors for delicious cocktails and more.

This popular East Van distillery has made a few changes, including reducing seating, offering reservations and updating its hours to Thursday and Friday 3-10pm and Saturday 1-10pm. More details about Odd Society’s reopening plan can be found here.

In honour of Odd Society’s return to cocktail service, owners Miriam Karp and Gordon Glanz are giving back to their friends and colleagues in the food and beverage community. They are donating $1 from each Benevolent Spritz cocktail sold during opening week (Thursday, June 25, through Saturday, June 27) to Mind The Bar, a non-profit health resource and support system for those in the hospitality industry.

The Benevolent Spritz was created by Odd Society Spirits Bar Manager Olivia Povarchook and is made with the distillery’s Bittersweet Vermouth, orange juice, honey, celery bitters and soda. This refreshing cocktail is part of a new program at Odd Society Spirits committed to supporting a different charitable organization on a rotating schedule.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
