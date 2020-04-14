Cartems Donuts Reopens With Online Ordering and Curbside Pick-Up

The GOODS from Cartems

Vancouver, BC | We are now ready to launch online ordering for contactless, curbside pick-up! This will be from our downtown location at 534 West Pender Street.

How it works:

Our Executive Chef, Rags, will be pumping out a bunch of donuts on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Want some? Order ahead of time. They’re sold in assorted packs (multiples of 6) through our temporary online shop, and available for pick up at our downtown location. Vegan? No problem, just specify that you want a vegan assorted pack. Gluten-friendly? You got it, you can select a GF assorted pack!

We will also have: Drinks (Dickies Ginger Beer, Tality Kombucha), Ice Cream (Earnest Ice Cream Pints), Coffee Beans (Elysian Coffee), and various merchandise and pantry items.

As this is a new system there may be a few bumps along the way, so please be patient while we work everything out.