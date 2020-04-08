Strange Fellows Releases New Hedgerow Brew As Part of ‘Calamity Companion Collection’

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Good news travels fast! Before dawn word went round the tree was ripe and in we swooped, all a-twitter. The human was there, throwing stones to scare us off, but we feasted until all was gone, then joyously took to the sky, singing in the sunrise. Good things taste better when shared, so sip of this sweet tart cherry ale – the 1st in our foudre series – and be sure to share it with all your friends.

COLOUR Garnet

AROMA Sweet cherry / Marzipan

CHARACTER Softly sour / Sweet / Rich cherry

A.B.V. 8.0%

BREWER’S NOTES | Hedgerow was brewed with Balaton Cherries and spent over a year in a 6000L French oak foudre. The result is a rich soft and sour beer with strong and concentrate cherry character. Flavours reminiscent of marzipan and cinnamon mingle with rich fruit and soft earth. Balaton cherry variety originates in Hungary and was only brought over to North America in the 80’s. They are a sour variety with much flavour.

Hedgerow is currently available as part of our NEW CALAMITY COMPANION COLLECTION and it can be picked up at our brewery or ordered online using our Home Beer Delivery.

4 x limited release bottles (at the discounted price of $28 + tax):