Enjoy Yuwa Fine Japanese Safely at Home With Take-Out and Free Delivery

Vancouver, BC | Arigatou Gozaimasu! We are so overwhelmed by all the support we have seen since temporarily closing our dining room and launching our new take-out service.

TAKE-OUT | Take-out is now available seven days a week from 4 to 8 p.m. You can place your order by calling us at 604-731-9378. As our menu changes daily, please visit our website for our updated menu.

DELIVERY | We’re now offering free delivery to your curb or doorstep for all orders over $100 within the West Side of Vancouver. Call us to see if you’re within our delivery radius!

30% OFF WINE AND SAKE | Complement your dinner with bottles of wine and sake, now available at 30% off for pickup and delivery. Ask us for our daily selection when calling in your order!

We want to extend a very heartfelt thank you to our friends, family and dedicated team at Yuwa as well as all of our wonderful guests for their continued support — we couldn’t do this without you!

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and quickly singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively.

