BETA5 Easter Collection Now Available Online Only

The GOODS from Beta5

Vancouver, BC | BETA5 marks the impending arrival of Easter with a blast of prism colours. Available now, chocolate lovers can indulge in edible rainbow art in the form of BETA5’s trademark polygon silhouette in chocolate eggs, mini eggs, chocolate bunnies, and chocolate lollipops.

Guests can visit www.beta5chocolates.com to order for delivery within Canada. Dine-in and pick-up service has been suspended for now.

“We had a lot of fun with our Easter collection this year,” says pastry chef/chocolatier Adam Chandler, who co-owns BETA5 with his wife Jess Rosinski. “We wanted to make them colourful but in a distinctive way with a spray paint and splatter effect. Because of this, each egg and bunny will be unique and look slightly different then the next.”

The large rainbow egg ($35 each) features 66 percent dark chocolate cast into a hand-painted polygon egg and filled with 15 peanut butter-filled rainbow mini eggs.

BETA5’s trademark Easter treat, the rainbow mini eggs ($15) are made of a thin shell of 66 percent dark chocolate, filled with a lightly sweetened organic peanut butter filling studded with flaked Vancouver Island sea salt.

Hopping rainbow bunnies ($15 each) are great for those Easter egg hunts, featuring hand-painted polygon bunnies cast in 46 percent milk or 66 percent dark chocolate.

For a quick sweet treat, BETA5 has limited edition milk and dark chocolate lollipops ($3 each or 4 for $10).

For more information, please visit beta5chocolates.com.

About BETA5 | BETA5 is a contemporary and innovative chocolate and pastry shop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We were named as One of North America’s Top Ten Chocolatiers, have received numerous International Chocolate Awards, and have been recognized nationally and internationally for our work. We meld art and science, and emphasize technical precision and design to create visually stunning products that showcase the flavours of the premium ingredients we work with. Driven by our collective creative energies, the team at BETA5 continually works to develop and ever-changing assortment of chocolates, cream puffs, ice cream treats and breakfast pastries. We are constantly influenced by nature and industrial landscapes. Our workshop and storefront are located in an industrial area on the edge of downtown Vancouver, with a breathtaking view of the North Shore Mountains. The juxtaposition between nature and industrial landscapes guides our creative process, and has influenced our design collaborations.

What is BETA5? | The form-5 beta crystal structure is the most stable form of cocoa butter crystallization, formed through the controlled melting, and subsequent cooling (tempering) of liquid chocolate. BETA5 chocolates are produced in small batches using sustainable, direct trade plantation chocolates and premium ingredients. Careful alignment of the BETA5 matrix results in our chocolates’ distinctive shine and crisp snap.