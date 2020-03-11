Anh and Chi on Hunt for Bar Manager

The GOODS from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | Anh and Chi is seeking a full-time BAR MANAGER to further develop our reputable and award-winning drink program. The ideal candidate is passionate, genuine, hard working and warm and can inspire and lead the team.

Skills and Qualifications

– More than 2 years of experience bartending with at least 1 year as bar manager in a restaurant

– Highly knowledgeable about cocktails, liquor, wine and beer. We are looking for someone to not only continue the high standard of our bar program but also to bring in fresh ideas!

Responsibilities of the Bar manager will include:

Providing outstanding service and guest experience, including drink preparation for all guests, serving patrons seated at the bar and other required sections occasionally

– Providing support to Front of House team by stepping into any role as needed

– Overseeing multiple aspects of the bar program, including creating new cocktail and drink menu each season, monitoring and reporting, and providing leadership support to the Executive Team

– Contributing to systems development with Executive Team (staffing, guest experience, costing, professional development, etc.) with weekly meetings and monthly reporting.

– Educating the Front of House team on knowledge of cocktails, drinks, wines, beers, etc. (tastings, seminars, workshops, educational material, and other content).

– Responsible for all aspects of inventory and reports of all goods, ingredients, and glassware relating to the Bar; – Maintaining relations with vendors and suppliers

– Ensuring all bar preparation is done with quality, freshness and at correct par levels

– Possessing an innate sense of hospitality and leadership that fits with Anh and Chi’s vision and values.

START DATE: As soon as possible

PAY: to be discussed; remuneration will be based on qualifications and experience and include extended benefits.

APPLY: By emailing your Resume with references and availability to careers [at] anhandchi.com.

We are seeking a successful candidate who is passionate, pro-active, enthusiastic, drives positivity, quality and consistency, thrives through challenges, and loves food, drinks and people!

Thank you for your interest!