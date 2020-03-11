Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Anh and Chi on Hunt for Bar Manager

Portrait

The GOODS from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | Anh and Chi is seeking a full-time BAR MANAGER to further develop our reputable and award-winning drink program. The ideal candidate is passionate, genuine, hard working and warm and can inspire and lead the team.

Skills and Qualifications

– More than 2 years of experience bartending with at least 1 year as bar manager in a restaurant
– Highly knowledgeable about cocktails, liquor, wine and beer. We are looking for someone to not only continue the high standard of our bar program but also to bring in fresh ideas!

Responsibilities of the Bar manager will include:

Providing outstanding service and guest experience, including drink preparation for all guests, serving patrons seated at the bar and other required sections occasionally

– Providing support to Front of House team by stepping into any role as needed
– Overseeing multiple aspects of the bar program, including creating new cocktail and drink menu each season, monitoring and reporting, and providing leadership support to the Executive Team
– Contributing to systems development with Executive Team (staffing, guest experience, costing, professional development, etc.) with weekly meetings and monthly reporting.
– Educating the Front of House team on knowledge of cocktails, drinks, wines, beers, etc. (tastings, seminars, workshops, educational material, and other content).
– Responsible for all aspects of inventory and reports of all goods, ingredients, and glassware relating to the Bar; – Maintaining relations with vendors and suppliers
– Ensuring all bar preparation is done with quality, freshness and at correct par levels
– Possessing an innate sense of hospitality and leadership that fits with Anh and Chi’s vision and values.

START DATE: As soon as possible
PAY: to be discussed; remuneration will be based on qualifications and experience and include extended benefits.
APPLY: By emailing your Resume with references and availability to careers [at] anhandchi.com.

We are seeking a successful candidate who is passionate, pro-active, enthusiastic, drives positivity, quality and consistency, thrives through challenges, and loves food, drinks and people!

Thank you for your interest!

Anh and Chi
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-878-8883 | WEBSITE
Anh and Chi on Hunt for Bar Manager
Anh and Chi Seeks Full-Time Restaurant Manager

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

You Should Know / Main Street

How Mt. Pleasant Narrowly Escaped Having a Massive Cop Shop and Jail

In early the early 1950s, the City of Vancouver had big plans to build a new police station where Kingsgate Mall is today.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Fish & Chips at The Fish Counter

This pioneering seafood market has several versions of the crispy stuff, from Pacific Cod and Ling Cod to Halibut and Salmon.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Agnolotti Dish on Main Street

Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is making a fancy facsimile of Mennonite pork sausage and dumplings at Published.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Old Bird’ on Main Street

Sophia Lin's Chinese street food concept is on track to officially launch on January 16th in the old Nomad space at 3950 Main St. 

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Boxcar’ on Main Street

The narrow, diminutive space has been a fount of good times for many over its first five years, and we're raising glasses to the next five.

Popular

Best Seat in the House / Gastown

This Is Why Everyone Wants Table #38 at This Italian Restaurant in Gastown

From banquette bench and high top to bar perch and floating booth, there really are no bad seats at good looking Di Beppe.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

The Magnet has quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer.

Tea and Two Slices

On Sweet Skytrain Mods and Home-Owning Boomers Lecturing Millennial Renters

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at the gall of some developers while dreaming of commuter catapults.

Intelligence Briefs

On Better Ways to Waste Vodka and the Great Restaurant Panic of 2020

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds a focus on resilience and local restaurants getting squeezed.

Tea and Two Slices

On Big Polluters Getting Baffled and Feverishly Stripping Costco of All its Toilet Paper

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of bureaucratic mazes and comes away with so many questions.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Say Mercy on Hunt for Chef de Partie

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Restaurant Chef Sought at the Mackenzie Room

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Mount Pleasant’s Como Taperia Seeks Full-Time Server

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Cafe Medina Seeking Event Coordinator