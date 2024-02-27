Ancora False Creek Presents ‘Ancora Uncorked’ with Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, March 14th

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio

Vancouver, BC | Patrons can reserve their seats for an exclusive culinary journey at Ancora False Creek with second edition of Ancora Uncorked, featuring a sumptuous 5-course dinner expertly paired with exquisite wines from Tinhorn Creek Vineyards.

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek is delighted to announce another spectacular event in the Ancora Uncorked series. This special collaboration with the renowned Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, brings a second exclusive culinary experience to patrons.

Ancora Uncorked: A 5-Course Dinner & Wine Pairing with Tinhorn Creek Vineyards will be taking place on March 14, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

This Ancora Uncorked menu features culinary excellence paired with the offerings of Tinhorn Creek Vineyard wines in perfect harmony. The menu includes:

RECEPTION

Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Rosé 2022

SCALLOP SHOOTER

Hokkaido scallop, Thai and Peruvian flavours

Paired with Tinhorn Creek Pinot Gris 2022

SABLEFISH

Butternut-squash, quinotto, bok choy saltado sauce

Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Chardonnay 2023

TORTELLONI

Chanterelle cream, ricotta, sunflower seeds, artichokes, grana padano

Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Syrah 2020

AAA TENDERLOIN

Wild and cultivated mushroom ragout

Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Cabernet Franc 2021

BERRY TART

Strawberry sorbet, Madagascar vanilla cream

Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Blanc de Blanc 2019

Join Ancora False Creek for an evening of sophistication and explore the art of food and wine pairing. Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $160.