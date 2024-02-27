A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Ancora False Creek Presents ‘Ancora Uncorked’ with Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, March 14th

Vancouver, BC | Patrons can reserve their seats for an exclusive culinary journey at Ancora False Creek with second edition of Ancora Uncorked, featuring a sumptuous 5-course dinner expertly paired with exquisite wines from Tinhorn Creek Vineyards.

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek is delighted to announce another spectacular event in the Ancora Uncorked series. This special collaboration with the renowned Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, brings a second exclusive culinary experience to patrons.

Ancora Uncorked: A 5-Course Dinner & Wine Pairing with Tinhorn Creek Vineyards will be taking place on March 14, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

This Ancora Uncorked menu features culinary excellence paired with the offerings of Tinhorn Creek Vineyard wines in perfect harmony. The menu includes:

RECEPTION
Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Rosé 2022

SCALLOP SHOOTER
Hokkaido scallop, Thai and Peruvian flavours
Paired with Tinhorn Creek Pinot Gris 2022

SABLEFISH
Butternut-squash, quinotto, bok choy saltado sauce
Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Chardonnay 2023

TORTELLONI
Chanterelle cream, ricotta, sunflower seeds, artichokes, grana padano
Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Syrah 2020

AAA TENDERLOIN
Wild and cultivated mushroom ragout
Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Cabernet Franc 2021

BERRY TART
Strawberry sorbet, Madagascar vanilla cream
Paired with Tinhorn Creek Reserve Blanc de Blanc 2019

Join Ancora False Creek for an evening of sophistication and explore the art of food and wine pairing. Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $160.

Directions
Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC
604-681-1164
WEBSITE

