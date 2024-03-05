Published on Main Introduces New Tasting Menu Program, Beginning March 20th

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Since opening in 2019, Vancouver’s Published on Main (3593 Main Street) has consistently honoured fresh, local, and in-season ingredients on the plate. And now, the culinary team hopes to further immerse guests in the narratives of the changing seasons by launching a new tasting menu program, beginning with “Awakening”, highlighting the early signs of spring through a culinary lens. Future menu journeys will include themes such as “Blossom”, “Radiance”, “Bounty”, “Harvest”, and “Hearth”.

“Our cuisine at Published on Main has always been about reflecting the evolving seasons of the West Coast and Canada in our cooking through foraging, farming, and pickling – that hasn’t changed,” explains Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, executive chef, Published on Main. “As we enter the start of our fifth year, we wanted to delve further into the relationship between nature and food by exploring the connection between the seasons and our tasting menus with deliberate, thoughtful intention. We’re excited for our guests to experience our new tasting menus with us.”

Published on Main’s “Awakening” tasting menu is available from March 20, 2024 to April 30, 2024. The dining journey consists of 11 courses, featuring Stieffenhofer-Brandson’s popular snacks, followed by a series of dishes that tell a story. The meal ends with a selection of mignardises and a special gift box of two custom chocolates created in partnership with award-winning Vancouver chocolatier Beta5 Chocolates and a souvenir menu.

As the first in the series, the “Awakening” menu celebrates the season of renewal and the first flush of green, as well as the team’s dedication to sustainability and focus on conscientious sourcing and environmental stewardship. Ingredient highlights include tender nettles, Miner’s lettuce, and wild asparagus. Example dishes may include Nettle Vichyssoise, Asparagus with elderflower gribiche, and Lily Spears with wild rice miso.

Wine director Jayton Paul and bar manager Dylan Riches continue to work with the culinary team on complementary beverage pairings – from unique wines, sake to cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks.

“We’re proud of what we’ve created and achieved thus far with Published,” adds Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Mama Said Pizza, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “We want to continue to challenge ourselves, and look forward to unveiling the next evolution of our multi-course tasting experience.”

In addition to its tasting menus, guests can still order from Published on Main’s a la carte menu, which features Published on Main classics, such as Bee Pollen Milk Buns with whipped butter and Side Stripe Prawns with cucumber, apple, and horseradish, and an ever-changing list of seasonal dishes.

Reservations are available online at www.publishedonmain.com.