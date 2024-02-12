Provence Marinaside Pops the Cork on Its Bubbly Birthday, Feb. 22nd

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC| February 22 marks Provence Marinaside’s ‘Champagne Birthday.’ A ‘Champagne Birthday’ occurs when you turn the same age as your birthday date, and in this case Provence Marinaside is turning 22. What could be more celebratory than French champagne to mark such an important milestone!

On Thursday, February 22nd Provence will be celebrating this special day by offering a very special deal on all bottles of champagne. Every bottle will be available at 50% off the regular price – which is an incredible deal and gives you the chance to indulge in some spectacular wines. “Champagne is part of my French heritage. It epitomizes celebration around the world, so it is appropriate to celebrate this special birthday by featuring it,” says Provence Marinaside Owner/Executive Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia.

Provence’s current Champagne Collection sits at 22 (a happy coincidence) individual varieties ranging from Palmer & Co. Solera Brut Rosé at $135 per bottle to Lanson Gold Label Brut at $1,750 if you are feeling extravagant. Each one will be 50% off for this one day.

“Everything is better with bubbles. Life feels a little brighter and more elegant when you’re sipping champagne. It’s also very food friendly and goes with everything from oysters to popcorn. Champagne can turn an ordinary day into a memorable one,” comments Joshua Carlson, Provence’s Wine Director.

This special ‘pop the cork’ offer is limited only to bottles of champagne and is not available by-the-glass. It also does not include other types of sparkling wine. However, if a bottle seems like too much, you can treat yourself to a glass or two of champagne at the regular by-the-glass price – $32 for Palmer & Co. Solera Brut Rosé and $38 for Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut.

As novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald once said “too much of anything is bad, but too much champagne is just right.” Come pop the cork with Provence Marinaside all day on Thursday, February 22 as it celebrates a very bubbly birthday.