L’Abattoir Partners with Wines of BC to Present a Series of Regional Wine Dinners

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir, distinguished for its commitment to excellence in wine programming, proudly announces a series of Winemaker Dinners in partnership with Wines of British Columbia. The series will focus on some of the province’s best and brightest producers from three specific wine regions, highlighting each region’s unique characteristics, including terroir, microclimates, and the grape varietals themselves.

Having been recognized for their outstanding wine program with platinum awards at the Vancouver International Wine Festival’s Wine List Awards since 2018, L’Abattoir continues to champion BC wines through their participation in Pour More BC, a program initiated by Wines of British Columbia to showcase the province’s beautiful wines in restaurants across the region.

The series kicks off with the North Okanagan Winemakers dinner on Wednesday, March 20th at 6:00pm, featuring wines from Tantalus Vineyards, Quails’ Gate Estate Winery, and Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery. Guests will be treated to a six-course menu, expertly paired with two wines from each winery, served in L’Abattoir’s Private Dining Room. Winemakers and winery principles will dine with the dinner guests while also introducing each of their wines throughout the evening.

In anticipation of the first dinner in the series, Andrew Forsyth, Head Sommelier at L’Abattoir, states, “We’re very excited to host the winery principles from all three wineries together in one evening! Each of these wineries brings a unique perspective to the North Okanagan wine region, and we’re excited to share their exceptional wines with our guests.”

Continuing the journey, the Central Okanagan dinner will take place on Wednesday, July 24th, spotlighting wineries from the region with winemakers and winery principals from Roche Wines, Meyer Family Vineyards, and 1 Mill Road.

Wrapping up the series, the South Okanagan and Similkameen dinner is set for Wednesday, October 23rd, showcasing wines from Le Vieux Pin, Black Hills Estate, and Orofino Vineyards.

“We are thrilled to see L’Abattoir partnering with Wines of British Columbia to showcase the regional diversity of the Okanagan and shine a light on some of BC’s best producers,” says Kim Barnes, Marketing Director for Wine Growers British Columbia. “Each dinner offers a unique and delicious opportunity for guests to discover the stories of the people and places that make these wines so special – all beautifully paired with some of the best food in the city”.

Tickets for each dinner in the series are limited and are set to launch a month before the events. The tickets for the North Okanagan Wine Dinner launch today on L’Abattoir’s website.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to experience the best of BC’s wine regions at L’Abattoir.