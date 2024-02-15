Join PiDGiN for “Ko•me to Water” with Michihiro Kawano, Feb. 28th

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | Formerly “Rice + Water”, volume 2 of “Ko•me to Water” features Michihiro Kawano from That’s Life Gourmet. Join us Wednesday, February 28th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for a guided sake tasting led by Michihiro, followed by an open format where discussions and explorations can continue to flow.

Choose to purchase a ticket for the “sake school” portion or a ticket to reserve a spot at 6:30 pm at the bar for post-tasting mingling. Both tickets come with a glass of sake and a canapé. This casual sake night with brewers, sake samurais / experts and importers is intended for everyone — the sake curious, sake experts, and everyone in between. Chef Wesley Young and Sous Chef Shin Sato will be composing some bite size snacks to pair with all the sakes on offer.

About That’s Life Gourmet | That’s Life Gourmet is committed to importing and representing fine wines and premium sakes. They develop and nurture relationships with boutique, small volume producers based on quality products, and their commitment to ethical and sustainable farming practices. With such a focus on quality, That’s Life Gourmet believes as much in education and sharing their knowledge and passion, as they do on the logistics of importing.