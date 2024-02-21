Bar Susu Welcomes New Wine Lead, Stephanie Alishan, to the Team

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | Mount Pleasant’s award-winning natural wine bar, Bar Susu, has added talented, London-born artist and sommelier Stephanie Alishan to its stellar team as wine lead. Together with Boxset Collective’s wine director Jayton Paul, Alishan will oversee and help cultivate the ever-evolving wine list at Bar Susu, featuring a variety of unique finds and more from around the world.

“Stephanie joined us about a month ago, and she’s already making waves at Bar Susu with her global experience and love for natural wines and good food,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “She’s hugely passionate about the low-intervention winemaking industry, and we look forward to being able to introduce even more up-and-coming wines and gems to our guests.”

Alishan has been part of the hospitality industry for more than 10 years, having worked at renowned establishments in her hometown of London, UK, Glasgow, Guatemala, and now Canada.

She most recently spent time with London’s popular Super 8 Restaurants, which counts several atmospheric, boutique restaurants in its group, with a focus on natural wines and basque-style dishes. Prior to that, she honed her skills at award-winning Spanish and Italian small plates destination Salt Yard, known to be a pioneer in the natural wine movement in London. Her journey began at Polpo in Soho, which ignited her passion for wine.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Bar Susu team, especially because they share in my dedication to finding and serving delicious natural wines,” says Alishan. “I’m passionate about ancient wine making methods (I’m Armenian!), especially those that combine history with modern natural methods, which protect and respect the environment. There are so many great winemakers and viticulturists out there, and I can’t wait to continue discovering them and bringing their wines to Vancouver.”

She currently counts Friuli, Peloponesse, Eastern Georgia, and Tenerife as her favourite wine regions.

When she’s not slinging wines at Bar Susu, Alishan is working on her art – she is currently preparing and producing analogue film projections and installations for an upcoming exhibit in Vancouver.