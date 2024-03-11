Bar Susu is Finally Returning to Its Original Digs, at 209 E. 6th Ave

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | Bar Susu, Mount Pleasant’s award-winning natural wine bar, is officially moving back to its original home at 209 E. 6th Ave. this spring. After a fire this past summer, Bar Susu had relocated to Novella where the team took over evening operations.

“We were always hopeful Bar Susu could one day return to its original space and after nine months of meetings, permits, and construction reviews, we’re so excited to finally make it happen,” explains Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Mama Said Pizza Co., Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines.

Bar Susu opened in 2022, inside one of Mount Pleasant’s oldest historic buildings, century-old, built in 1913. The ground floor has housed a variety of colourful businesses in the past, including an antique shop, bargain equipment, art gallery, coffee shop, and grocery store. In its heyday in the ‘90s and through the early ‘10s, it was The Whip.

“Our team has done incredible things on Main Street – some of which we’ll definitely be carrying back with us to 6th Ave,” adds Allmin. “We’ll be at Novella up until the move, and look forward to sharing an official date very soon.”

For more information about Bar Susu, please visit www.thisisbarsusu.com.