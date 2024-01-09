From Zero-Proof to Quadruple Sec, Vessel Liquor Makes Their January Recommendations

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria (five times!), Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

Happy New Year! No matter if you’re practicing ‘Dryuary’ (or just cutting back a bit after the festive season), or embracing ‘Tryuary’ (learn something new this year!), we’ve got some sweet new picks for you. Here are Vessel’s top recommendations for JANUARY:

MADE IN BC

DuchessDry Lemon Drop Martini, Vancouver, BC ($4.99 for 280ml)

Brighten your January with this zero-proof, lightly sparkling lemon drop. Pure lemon juice, natural essences, and not too much sweetness makes this sunny Vancouverite an easy winner over ice. Find it online.

DRINK & DRIVE



Bière Sans Alcool Smooth IPA, Montreal, QC. ($4.79 for 473ml)

Montreal’s Bière Sans Alcool is just that: cool non-alc craft brews that go down easy. This is a bright IPA, kissed by grapefruit and passionfruit, with an alluring bitter twist on the finish. Find it online.

MAKE MINE A QUAD

Sons of Vancouver Quadruple Sec,, North Vancouver, BC. ($47.99 for 750ml)

Triple Sec is ‘so 2023’. The cool kids have upgraded to this extra extra extra extra dry bitter orange liqueur, bursting with citrus and chinotto. Time to perfect your Margarita on the rocks! Find it online.

STELLAR STELLY SYRAH

Craven Wines The Firs Vineyard Syrah 2022, Stellenbosch, South Africa. ($44.99)

From iron-rich clays, and after a stint in concrete, this textural, finessed Stelly Syrah teems with wild black raspberry and dusky plum, woven with cracked pepper. New Wave South Africa. Find it online.