Mission Hill Family Estate Announces the Return of Their Summer Concert Series

The Goods from Mission Hill Family Estate

Okanagan Valley, BC | Mission Hill Family Estate is proud to announce the performers appearing this summer at its highly anticipated summer concert series. The live performances include Canadian Music Hall of Fame quartet, Barenaked Ladies on Thursday, July 4, multiple music award winners, Melissa Etheridge & Jewel on Monday, July 15, and multiple Grammy® Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, Sarah McLachlan on Monday, July 29.

Tickets for the 2024 performances will go on sale starting on Tuesday, April 2 at 12:00 pm. Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members will receive priority access to purchase tickets in order of membership tier. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Monday, April 15. The concerts are once again expected to sell out quickly as these live musical performances have become the hallmark of summer in the Okanagan Valley.

With the creation of the Amphitheatre, Proprietor Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., a strong proponent of the arts, created a unique opportunity for guests to enjoy live music in an unrivalled setting. Situated on a prominent hill rising above the Okanagan Valley with majestic mountains and a scenic lake creating the perfect backdrop, guests enjoy a gorgeous summer evening of music, wine, and cuisine in a unique setting at one of Canada’s premiere outdoor concert venues.

For artists who command much larger venues, the small capacity Amphitheatre provides a rare treat for those eager to engage with their fans on a more intimate level. Artists that have graced the stage at Mission Hill include Tony Bennett, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, Martina McBride, LeAnn Rimes, and many more.

“A concert performance under the open sky at our outdoor Amphitheatre is a truly unforgettable experience,” states von Mandl. “There is something extraordinarily special about this intimate hilltop location; a wonderful outdoor concert experience reminiscent of the grand performances staged at Europe’s historic open-air Roman amphitheatres. We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional musical performers to the winery this summer.”

2024 Summer Concert Series Line-up:

An Evening with Barenaked Ladies, Thursday, July 4: Barenaked Ladies recently celebrated two important career milestones; the 35th anniversary of their first ever gig, and the 25th anniversary of their Billboard #1 chart-topping, pop-culture-defining smash hit, “One Week.” In their long and storied career, the quartet has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “Pinch Me,” “The Big Bang Theory Theme,” and of course the aforementioned “One Week.” Barenaked Ladies 18th studio album, In Flight, released last September, seamlessly captures the hallmark playfulness and astute observation that have earned Barenaked Ladies global renown.

Barenaked Ladies have amassed eight JUNO Awards, garnered two Grammy® Award nominations and were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

An Evening with Melissa Etheridge & Jewel, Monday, July 15: Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy® Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, “I Want to Come Over.” Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead, to a homeless teenager in San Diego, to an award-winning, Multi-Platinum Recording Artist who released one of the best-selling debuts of all time.

Through her career, Jewel has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, earned 26 Music Award nominations, including the Grammys, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, VH1 Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, winning eight times.

An Evening with Sarah McLachlan, Monday, July 29: Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy® Awards and twelve Juno Awards over her career and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Sarah’s music embodies the art of songwriting on its most personal level and her indelible vocals resonate with people everywhere. Her songs have had a profound influence; “Angel,” “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World On Fire,” “Possession,” and countless others are an inspiration to music lovers around the globe.

Concert Tickets & Culinary Experiences Options:

TERRACE DINNER

Wine-paired, three-course dinner, served in the winery’s al fresco restaurant, featuring local, seasonal fare with a choice of entrée, followed by assigned seating for the concert.

CHAGALL DINNER

Wine-paired, three-course tasting menu in the stunning Chagall Room, followed by assigned seating for the concert.

LOGGIA DINNER

Wine-paired, three-course tasting menu, served al fresco on the Loggia, followed by assigned seating for the concert.

OCULUS PATIO PICNIC

This experience, designed for groups of two, includes a bottle of wine, along with a cheese and charcuterie plate with accompaniments, served outside on the Oculus Patio in the Estate Courtyard, followed by assigned seating for the concert.

ESSENTIAL CONCERT PACKAGE

The Essential Concert package includes assigned seating for the concert and two glasses of award-winning wine.

RESERVE LAWN ACCESS

New in 2024, the Reserve Lawn Access ticket provides access to a dedicated standing-room only concert viewing area at the top of the Amphitheatre. Wine is available for purchase from the wine kiosks.

All guests will be greeted with a glass of sparkling wine to commence the evening. Members will be contacted via email with a special booking code to purchase their experience. To become a Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club Member please visit our website.