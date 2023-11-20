¿CóMO? Taperia Celebrates Five Years, Nov. 27

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | In the past five years, Mount Pleasant’s popular Spanish tapas bar, ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave), has won multiple awards, weathered the pandemic, opened a pop-up market, and created arguably one of the best restaurant-branded tote bags around. To celebrate this significant milestone, the team is putting on a special party for one evening only, on November 27, 2023. From 8 p.m. to late, the whole community is invited to come by and enjoy free-flowing cava, canapés, and Estrella beer.

For those who can’t make it late, guests can check-out ¿CóMO?’s Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., where celebratory tapas and cava will also be served at the bar. All bottles of wine, sherry, and vermut are 50 per cent off for the whole night.

“It’s wild to think Como has been open for five years already, but a lot has happened, including the creation of patio, and we’re thankful for all the incredible love and support we’ve received and keep receiving,” says Shaun Layton, who co-owns ¿CóMO? Taperia with Frankie Harrington. “We wanted to thank our friends, loyal guests, and neighbours by throwing a fun Monday night party. No reservations required. Just swing on by.”

Limited dinner bookings are currently being accepted between 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by emailing [email protected]. Executive chef Rafael Racela will debut some new dishes, as well as bring back a few greatest hits as daily specials.

Then, from 8 p.m. onward, join the party and toast to Mount Pleasant’s Spanish tapas destination with complimentary cava, Estrella beer, delicious canapés, and a potential surprise after 10 p.m. Guests can order from the full menu until 9 p.m.

“We’re excited more than ever to continue bringing the authentic vibes of Spain to Vancouver,” adds Layton. “Our team recently went on a R&D trip to Spain, and can’t wait to start putting ideas onto the menu. Stay tuned for a fun announcement about our travels in January!”

¿CóMO? Taperia was named #2 on Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2019 list in enRoute magazine. It has made Michelin Guide Vancouver’s recommended list two years in a row, and received the prestigious Restaurants from Spain certification this year from the Spanish government.

For more information about ¿CóMO? Taperia, please visit www.comotaperia.com.