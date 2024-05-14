Folke is Celebrating Our Two-Year Anniversary with Two Days of Bubbly, Donuts & More!

The Goods from Folke

Vancouver, BC | It’s that time of the year already: Folke is turning two and it’s our Champagne Birthday! Join us June 2nd and 3rd from 5-9pm, for our annual Italian Night birthday celebrations. There’ll be pizza, pasta, mozzarella sticks – “the works”, really. The champagne will be flowing and we’ll be sharing birthday cake with everyone.

Please take note: The entire menu will be vegan, but dietary restrictions are politely declined. Reservations are recommended. Limited walk-in space will also be available.

Drop in, have a glass of bubbly and some pizza. Here’s to Folke turning two!

Also: Donuts are back! It wouldn’t be a Folke event without donuts. This year, for our anniversary, we are donating all profits to the Kits House Community Pantry. So swing by early – from 10am to 2pm (or until we sell out; no pre-orders) – for all-vegan donuts. Iced tea, lemonade and iced coffee will be available, as well. This neighbourhood is so incredibly special to us and this is our way of saying thank you!