Folke is Celebrating Our Two-Year Anniversary with Two Days of Bubbly, Donuts & More!

Vancouver, BC | It’s that time of the year already: Folke is turning two and it’s our Champagne Birthday! Join us June 2nd and 3rd from 5-9pm, for our annual Italian Night birthday celebrations. There’ll be pizza, pasta, mozzarella sticks – “the works”, really. The champagne will be flowing and we’ll be sharing birthday cake with everyone.

Please take note: The entire menu will be vegan, but dietary restrictions are politely declined. Reservations are recommended. Limited walk-in space will also be available.

Drop in, have a glass of bubbly and some pizza. Here’s to Folke turning two!

Also: Donuts are back! It wouldn’t be a Folke event without donuts. This year, for our anniversary, we are donating all profits to the Kits House Community Pantry. So swing by early – from 10am to 2pm (or until we sell out; no pre-orders) – for all-vegan donuts. Iced tea, lemonade and iced coffee will be available, as well. This neighbourhood is so incredibly special to us and this is our way of saying thank you!

Directions
Folke
Neighbourhood: West Side
2585 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC,
236-455-6556
WEBSITE

