Main St. Brewing on the Hunt for a New Outside Sales Rep

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | JOIN OUR CREW! We’re looking to add a new Outside Sales Representative to our Main St. family and Mount Pleasant neighbourhood at large!

The ideal candidate will prospect and generate new retail and on-premise business as well as perform cold calls in the field to generate new permanent sales. This candidate should be able to support existing clients and have an ability to conduct product demonstrations.

𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴:

• 𝘐𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘺 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘴, 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴

• 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴

• 𝘌𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦

• 𝘔𝘦𝘦𝘵 𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘲𝘶𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘴

𝘘𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴:

• 𝘌𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘉𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴, 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘚𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥

• 2+ 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴’ 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴

• 𝘌𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴

• 𝘚𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴

• 𝘚𝘦𝘭𝘧-𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴

*Please note — we hope to receive applications from candidates with a broad range of backgrounds including, but not limited to: race, ethnicity, indigeneity, gender, gender-identification, sexual orientation, class and physical ability.

If interested, please send an email to [email protected].