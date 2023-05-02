Novella Coffee Bar & Day Market Launches Prix Fixe Brunch Menu, Mother’s Day Gift Boxes

The Goods from Novella

Vancouver, BC | This Mother’s Day, Mount Pleasant’s Novella is celebrating every mom with its first prix fixe brunch service on Sunday, May 14, 2023, as well as launching two unique Mother’s Day Gift Boxes from its adjacent Day Market. Pre-bookings and preorders are available now online.

Chefs Ashley Kurtz and Nate Pacheco’s three-course Mother’s Day Prix Fixe ($65 per person) includes a glass of mimosa to toast mom and features dishes such as: Smoked Steelhead Rosti; Pork Rilette; Savoury Oats with wild and cultivated mushrooms; Peas on Toast; Mr/Mrs Crunch with housemade ketchup chips; Yogurt Parfait with rhubarb and woodruff; and Banana Bread French Toast.

“One can argue every day should be Mother’s Day, and we definitely wanted to help guests celebrate the mother figures in their lives with a special and memorable brunch at Novella this year, our first Mother’s Day since opening in December,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Vignette, Mama Said Pizza Co., Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “In addition, our general manager Amanda Work has curated a thoughtful selection of Mother’s Day gift boxes with items from our Day Market.”

Guests can choose from two different gift boxes, including the Mothers Day Dried Bouquet and Wine Box with Averill Creek Charme de L’ile NV, a Mother’s Day card, and a dried floral bouquet by Wild Bunch; and the Mother’s Day Tea Set with Japanese-style Ceramic Lab cups, Mellifera Bees honey, Hario teapot, and loose leaf tea from fellow Mount Pleasant business Cultivate Tea.

“We look forward to having our guests create new moments and memories with the important women in their lives, whether it be sharing a delicious brunch or surprising her with a beautiful gift,” adds Amanda Work, general manager of Novella.

For those who want to cook for mom, they can also pick-up pastries from Novella’s coffee bar, freshly baked sourdough, House of Funk Coffee, and other Cultivate Tea flavours from Novella’s Day Market.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Novella is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Day Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins welcome.

For more information, please visit www.novellacoffeebar.com.