Registration Now Open for STRETCH’s Kids Yoga Summer Camps & Other Upcoming Highlights

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here are some upcoming highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar (space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended):

Special Events

Kids Summer Day Camps (Ages 6-10)

Get your child ready for a summer of fun, movement, and relaxation at our Kid’s Yoga Summer Camp. This is not your typical Summer Camp – it’s a magical journey that takes kids on an enjoyable adventure through the world of yoga. Led by experienced and certified instructors who have a passion for working with children, our Camp is designed to create a nurturing and supportive environment where children can learn, grow, and play. Your child will love it! Class size is small to ensure an attentive and engaging experience for all participants. For kids aged 6 – 10 years old. Join us for one week or more. 10 themed weeks available:

June 26-30: Space explorers

July 3-7: Inside Out

July 10-14: Earth, Water, Air, Fire

July 17-21: Under the sea

July 24-28: Science and Magic

July 31 – Aug 4: Exotic animals

Aug 8-11: Wizards*

Aug 14-18: Superheroes

Aug 21-25: Jungle Adventures

Aug 28-Sept 1: Friendly robots

Running Weekdays (Monday-Friday) June 26 – Sept 1, 9AM – 3PM. **No Camp Monday August 7th**. $465 per child per week. ($400 per child for week of August 7th due to BC Day.) Link for more details and to purchase >>

Workshops & Masterclasses

Aerial Yoga + Sound Bath with Masha Merchant

Aerial Yoga is an uplifting experience with a unique prop: a yoga hammock*. Practice includes floating meditation, breathing practice, Aerial vinyasa flow to energize the whole body, and finishes with a deep relaxation lying cradled in the hammock, breathing alongside the sweet sounds of crystal bowls. *Yoga hammocks are made from the finest 100% nylon parachute fabric and can easily hold 440+ lbs

Monday, May 1, 6-7:15PM. Investment: $40. Link to purchase >>

Inversions & Arm Balances Masterclass with Vanessa Bourget

An all-levels two hour masterclass of preparatory drills, sound techniques, and guided play that will help you understand and practice inversions and arm balances like handstand, flying pigeon, headstand, forearm stand, and crow. There will be options for total beginners as well as advanced variations for more seasoned practitioners. Expect warm-up, discussion, practice, and lots of fun. Bring your questions and upside down dispositions!

Saturday, May 13, 2-4 PM. $35 Early Bird, $40 Day Of. Link to purchase >>

Rocket 3 90 Minute Practice with Risto Duggan

Join us for our monthly 90-min practice introducing and refining the Rocket 3 sequence. This specially expanded timeframe will allow space to explore and workshop the many challenges and delights offered by this practice. Expect to come back down to earth feeling strong, energized, and with an appreciation for how all of the Rocket Practices (1, 2 & 3) work together to get you where you want to go!

Saturday, May 27, 2-3:30 PM. $25 Early Bird, $30 Day Of. Link to purchase >>

Yoga Date Nights

Date Night Yoga: Sound Bath + Cacao Ceremony with Masha Merchant

Our most popular workshop is back with a sweet and special twist. During this 2-hour journey Masha will lead you and your partner through a cacao ceremony, breathing practice, and guided meditation to allow you to relax and reside in the present moment. You will be bathed in a symphony of sound as live crystal singing bowls, chimes, and ocean drum promote balance, calm, and bonding. This will be a Date Night to remember!

FEATURING LIVE CRYSTAL SINGING BOWLS, CHIMES, AND OCEAN DRUM

Saturday, May 27, 6-8 PM. $65 per couple (one booking covers both partners). Link to purchase >>

Date Night Yoga: Spring Edition with Risto Duggan

Reawaken what first drew you towards your loved one. Remember what makes them such an incredible, everyday support, and show appreciation for all that they do. Couple’s yoga is the perfect way to highlight the romance, friendship, and wonder of being together. Using playful support poses, lifts, Thai massage techniques, and relaxing Yin, you can celebrate Spring with excitement, fun, connection, and relaxation. Guaranteed enjoyment and one of the best ways to get your partner to yoga.

FEATURING LIVE MUSIC BY DAVID YATES

Saturday, June 17, 7-9 PM. $65 per couple (one booking covers both partners). Link to purchase >>