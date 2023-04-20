Community News / Chinatown

This is Wine School Announces Next ‘Headliners’ Tasting Event, April 27th

Vancouver, BC | We are excited to introduce a new “class” to our curriculum: Headliners. These are winegrowers and figures in wine from around the world with whom we share deep affinity and values: spreading knowledge and delicious, thoughtful wine.

Each Headliners event will feature a different winegrower from at home in BVlC or around the world. Adi Badenhorst (A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines) is our first international guest! All the way from Swartland, South Africa, Adi makes simply the most joyful wines. We’ve been obsessed with him for years (he is a real character!) and can’t wait for you to meet him.

On Thursday, April 27th beginning at 6pm, Adi will lead an hour of tasting and discussion of his wines, after which we will open up the space as a wine bar, and an opportunity to chat, socialize and try some more of his wonderful wine lineup.

6-7pm: Adi will lead a tasting of four wines and tell us his story. $35/person. Tickets here.

7pm onwards: Hang out or drop in for a glass and enjoy some of his newly released wines – no tickets necessary!

