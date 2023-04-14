Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Freshens Up Menu for Spring

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is freshening up its fresh sheet for spring and introducing a new collection of creative cocktails and seafood features now available at the Downtown tide-to-table dining destination (762 Cambie St.).

Chef Tommy Shorthouse has hauled in a net brimming with a bounty of BC’s fresh catches for an array of new dishes that include a show-stopping, create-your-own ‘Seacuterie’ Board that offers a choice of three or five appetizers (4 piece Jumbo Prawn Cocktail, Smoked Scallops, Smoked Albacore Tuna Crudo, Smoked Ekone Mussels, Sliced Smoked Steelhead Trout) served with house-made salt and vinegar chips, wonton crisps, grilled sourdough and house pickles.

Other marquee items on the new menu include a West Coast Seafood Boil (mussels, clams, pink scallops, prawns, half Dungeness crab, corn, peppers, Andouille sausage, potatoes, spiced Cajun broth); Paella for Two (BC pink scallops, prawns, octopus, mussels and clams, chorizo, saffron rice); ‘Crab-onara’ (house-made kelp pasta, smoked scallops, Dungeness crab meat, trout roe, vin blanc); Lobster Poutine (Atlantic lobster, lobster bisque gravy, cheese curds, chives); and a Lemon Fruit Tart (vanilla tart, lemon curd, seasonal fruit, mint, lemon meringue drops, candied lemon) as a sweet finishing note.

The Fanny Bay bartending team is also shaking things up for spring by adding a new list of refreshing cocktails to the mix that includes:

The Oyster Martini (Copperpenny No. 6 Oyster Gin, Yoshi No Gawa Brewmaster Saké, fresh oyster and its liquor, lemon peel);

The Fanny Bay Caesar (Stealth vodka, house-made Caesar mix, fresh oyster);

Spicy Paloma (Jose Cuervo, grapefruit juice, lime, jalapeño salt rim);

Spring Fling (Stealth vodka, Campari, pineapple and lime juices);

Olympia Boulevardier (Lot 40 rye whisky, Campari, sweet vermouth, chocolate bitters);

Piña Margarita (Jose Cuervo, lime, pineapple juice, black lava salt rim, pineapple, also available with jalapeño-infused spicy tequila);

Viking Margarita (Stealth vodka, horseradish akvavit, Bowmore mist, fresh oyster);

Lavender Last Palabra (Jaral de Barrio mezcal, green Chartreuse, Maraschino, lime juice).

The Fanny Bay bar also showcases creative oyster shooters, local BC craft beer, artisanal selections of saké, a comprehensive list of wines highlighting Old and New World terroir, after-dinner digestifs and non-alcoholic options, with Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.