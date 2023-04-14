Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Freshens Up Menu for Spring

Portrait

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is freshening up its fresh sheet for spring and introducing a new collection of creative cocktails and seafood features now available at the Downtown tide-to-table dining destination (762 Cambie St.).

Chef Tommy Shorthouse has hauled in a net brimming with a bounty of BC’s fresh catches for an array of new dishes that include a show-stopping, create-your-own ‘Seacuterie’ Board that offers a choice of three or five appetizers (4 piece Jumbo Prawn Cocktail, Smoked Scallops, Smoked Albacore Tuna Crudo, Smoked Ekone Mussels, Sliced Smoked Steelhead Trout) served with house-made salt and vinegar chips, wonton crisps, grilled sourdough and house pickles.

Other marquee items on the new menu include a West Coast Seafood Boil (mussels, clams, pink scallops, prawns, half Dungeness crab, corn, peppers, Andouille sausage, potatoes, spiced Cajun broth); Paella for Two (BC pink scallops, prawns, octopus, mussels and clams, chorizo, saffron rice); ‘Crab-onara’ (house-made kelp pasta, smoked scallops, Dungeness crab meat, trout roe, vin blanc); Lobster Poutine (Atlantic lobster, lobster bisque gravy, cheese curds, chives); and a Lemon Fruit Tart (vanilla tart, lemon curd, seasonal fruit, mint, lemon meringue drops, candied lemon) as a sweet finishing note.

The Fanny Bay bartending team is also shaking things up for spring by adding a new list of refreshing cocktails to the mix that includes:

The Oyster Martini (Copperpenny No. 6 Oyster Gin, Yoshi No Gawa Brewmaster Saké, fresh oyster and its liquor, lemon peel);
The Fanny Bay Caesar (Stealth vodka, house-made Caesar mix, fresh oyster);
Spicy Paloma (Jose Cuervo, grapefruit juice, lime, jalapeño salt rim);
Spring Fling (Stealth vodka, Campari, pineapple and lime juices);
Olympia Boulevardier (Lot 40 rye whisky, Campari, sweet vermouth, chocolate bitters);
Piña Margarita (Jose Cuervo, lime, pineapple juice, black lava salt rim, pineapple, also available with jalapeño-infused spicy tequila);
Viking Margarita (Stealth vodka, horseradish akvavit, Bowmore mist, fresh oyster);
Lavender Last Palabra (Jaral de Barrio mezcal, green Chartreuse, Maraschino, lime juice).

The Fanny Bay bar also showcases creative oyster shooters, local BC craft beer, artisanal selections of saké, a comprehensive list of wines highlighting Old and New World terroir, after-dinner digestifs and non-alcoholic options, with Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Freshens Up Menu for Spring
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Hosts ‘Yoshi No Gawa’ Saké Pairing Dinner, April 26th

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Prepare Yourself for Picnic Season with an OH Studio Project Hanami Bento Workshop

Chancho Tortilleria’s Yaletown Location is Packing It In and Moving East

Join Ça Marche and Friends for a Four-Night Moules and Steak Pop-Up, Feb. 9-Mar. 2

Picking Grapes with Franco Michienzi

Wine Lovers Rejoice: Top Drop Main Tasting Event Returns to Yaletown, May 10th & 11th

Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

Popular

Kate Snyder Does ‘The Dishes’

Gooseneck Hospitality Lays Down Roots in the River District

From Chicken & Rice to Crispy ‘Pata’, Joie Alvaro Kent Schools Us on How To Eat Filipino Food

The Farmhouse Team Introduces New Brunch, Lunch and Happy Hour Offerings

Tacofino’s Newest Burrito Bar to Open Late Summer in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Fraserhood

Bells & Whistles Fraser Announces the Return of Monthly ‘Trivia Night’
Community News / Squamish

Tacofino’s Newest Burrito Bar to Open Late Summer in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway
Community News / Downtown

Support the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship at Hy’s ‘Spring Fling’ Event, May 4th
Community News

This April, Ocean Wise Recommends Seeking Out BC Native Geoduck